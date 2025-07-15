Nutritionist shares 10 things that could ‘help you reverse PCOS symptoms in 8 weeks’: Stop obsessing over weight

Nutritionist, PCOS coach, and hormonal health expert Chahat often shares insights about women's hormonal issues, PCOS, and diet on Instagram. In a post shared on July 7, the nutritionist shared 10 things to keep in mind if you want to reverse PCOS symptoms. Stop starving yourself. Undereating is not discipline, it’s dysregulating your whole system. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Gastroenterologist shares ‘weight loss method that helped his patients lose 12 to 15 kilos’: 5 steps to follow

The nutritionist wrote, “Big sis advice I'd give you if I wanted to cut the noise and actually reverse your PCOS symptoms in the next 8 weeks. You don’t need another crash diet, another IG reel telling you to ‘just lose weight,’ or another doctor brushing off your pain. Here’s what I’d tell you if I were sitting across from you, holding your hand, and truly wanting you to feel better,”

Reverse PCOS symptoms with these 10 things suggested by a nutritionist

Here's what the nutritionist suggested in her post:

Stop starving yourself. Undereating is not discipline, it’s dysregulating your whole system. Your hormones need nourishment, not punishment. Your carbs aren’t the enemy, but you need to choose them wisely. Go for millets, brown rice, sweet potatoes, and rolled oats. Pair them with protein and fats, and your blood sugar will thank you. No, you don’t need to quit dairy/gluten to control your hormones. Try it only if you’ve seen specific inflammation or digestive issues, not because the internet said so. Test, don’t guess. Before you pop that supplement, check your Vitamin D, B12, thyroid, insulin, and iron levels. PCOS is not one-size-fits-all. Prioritise strength-building workouts over HIIT marathons. Slow, intentional movement like weight training, walking, and yoga works with your hormones, not against them. Balance your meals with protein, fibre, and good fats. This alone can reduce your cravings, stabilise moods, and support ovulation. Fix your sleep like your life depends on it, because trust me, it actually does. 7 to 9 hours, no screens late at night. Try to sleep in a dark, cool room. Stop obsessing over weight and start focusing on inflammation more. Bloating, acne, fatigue, hair loss: these are your clues. Weight is just one piece of the puzzle. Track your cycle, not just your symptoms. Your period is your monthly progress report. Pay attention to that and celebrate every shift. Lastly, and most importantly, don’t try to do this alone. Healing PCOS is confusing, exhausting, and lonely when you don’t have guidance. And I don’t want you to waste years like I did.

PCOS symptoms to look out for

Now that you know what practices can help you reverse PCOS, it is also important to know the symptoms so you can consult a doctor as soon as possible. In an Instagram post shared on July 9, Dr Suguna Deepti Kapila, a gynaecologist, pointed out that PCOS often starts silently and is easy to miss, and shared the 8 signs of PCOS that women should watch out for. Find more here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.