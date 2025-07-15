Gynaecologist shares 8 early signs of PCOS most women miss: Sugar cravings to weight gain, especially belly fat

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that causes cysts to form in the ovaries. Common symptoms include irregular periods, acne, weight gain, excessive hair growth, and mood swings. However, many women overlook the early signs, as the symptoms can often be subtle and easily mistaken for everyday health issues. Also read | Nutritionist shares 7 tips to manage PCOS in just 4 weeks: 'Try seed cycling' Know the early signs of PCOS that women should watch out for.(Pixabay)

In an Instagram post shared on July 9, Dr Suguna Deepti Kapila, a gynaecologist, wrote that PCOS often starts silently and is easy to miss. The gynac further shared the early signs of PCOS that women should watch out for:

1. Irregular periods but not absent

Periods arrive late (35–40+ days), sometimes regular, sometimes delayed. Just brown spotting/light flow.

2. Mild skin and hair changes

Sudden acne on jaw/chin. Greasy skin or oily scalp. Thicker upper lip or chin hair. More hair falls from the crown.

3. Weight gain, especially belly fat

Gaining weight without major diet changes. Belly and waist fat increase. Feeling bloated/heavy often.

4. Sugar cravings and energy slumps

Crave sweets/carbs after meals. Feel sleepy or dull after eating. Depend on caffeine/sugar to stay awake.

5. Mood and sleep disruptions

Mood swings, anxiety near periods. Tired even after 8 hours of sleep. Trouble falling/staying asleep.

6. Skin darkening in folds

Dark velvety patches on neck, underarms, or groin. Looks like dirt/tanning but doesn’t go away. Skin feels thicker.

7. Trouble conceiving

Irregular ovulation or missed ovulation. Thin endometrium or no dominant follicle seen. Difficulty getting pregnant.

8. Family history

Female relatives with PCOS/diabetes. Facial hair in women in your family. Early hormone pill prescriptions.

Tips to manage PCOS

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Supriya Puranik, Director – 9M Fertility and Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology at Ankura Hospital in Pune shared that PCOS can be managed naturally. Having whole foods, getting enough sunlight, cutting down on carbohydrates, working out regularly and having a well-balanced diet every day can help in managing the symptoms.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.