Nutritionist shares 7 tips to manage PCOS in just 4 weeks: 'Try seed cycling'

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal condition that can cause irregular periods, excessive hair fall, darkening of the underarms, acne, mood swings, and rapid weight gain. However, adopting the right nutrition and lifestyle habits can significantly help in managing its symptoms. On May 31, Nutritionist Chahat shared an Instagram post outlining key habits that can effectively support PCOS management. Also read | PCOS diet: List of optimal food choices for managing symptoms Habits that can help in managing PCOS symptoms effectively. (Shutterstock)

“If you’re struggling with belly fat, hair loss, dark patches on your neck or armpits, and irregular periods in PCOS, then through these 8 tips, you can start seeing improvements in just four weeks,” the nutritionist wrote.

1. Adopt a PCOS-friendly diet

Add low-glycemic carbs like oats, brown rice, and quinoa, along with lean proteins such as eggs, tofu, and grilled chicken, to stabilize blood sugar and manage insulin resistance. Add fiber-rich vegetables (like spinach, broccoli, and bell peppers) and antioxidant-rich fruits (such as berries and oranges) to support hormone balance and reduce inflammation. Also read | PCOS diet tips: 10 foods that can help in polycystic ovary syndrome

2. Drink herbal teas

Like spearmint tea (great for reducing excess androgens and facial hair), green tea (to improve insulin sensitivity), and ginger or dandelion tea (to help with bloating and inflammation).

3. Try seed cycling

Start taking seeds at different phases of your menstrual cycle, like flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds from day 1 to 14, and sesame and sunflower seeds from day 15 to 28. This will help support natural estrogen and progesterone production.

4. Include an iron-boosting juice

Try drinking a fresh juice made from beetroot, carrot, lemon, and a small piece of ginger. This mix is rich in iron, vitamin A, and antioxidants that key tackles fatigue, dull skin, hair fall, and even those dark patches on the neck or underarms.

5. Use healing herbs

Like cinnamon (to improve blood sugar control), turmeric (to reduce inflammation), and fenugreek seeds (to regulate insulin and support ovulation) into your meals or drinks can make a real difference in how you feel over time.

6. Start the right supplements (with guidance)

Vitamin D, zinc, omega-3s, and N-acetylcysteine (NAC) can also help reduce inflammation, regulate cycles, and support healthy skin and hair. Always consult a professional before starting them. Also read | Struggling with PCOS, unexpected weight gain? Gynac shares 5 things to have on empty stomach: Amla, flaxseeds and more

7. Incorporate balanced workouts

A combination of strength training (2–3 times a week) and brisk walking or cycling can help reduce belly fat, improve insulin sensitivity, and balance hormones. Adding yoga or Pilates also helps lower cortisol levels and improve mood and digestion.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.