Struggling with PCOS, unexpected weight gain? Gynac shares 5 things to have on empty stomach: Amla, flaxseeds and more

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects women and can lead to weight gain, obesity, acne, mood swings, irregular menstruation, and several other complications. A few weeks ago, gynaecologist Dr. Suguna Deepti Kapila explained how PCOS and insulin resistance can fuel intense sugar cravings and contribute to unexpected weight gain. PCOS can lead to unexpected weight gain. Here's what you need to know.

“If you have PCOS and often struggle with intense sugar cravings, unexplained weight gain (especially around your abdomen), or feel drained after meals, you're not alone. Many women don’t realise that these symptoms point to insulin resistance; a key factor behind irregular cycles, acne, and stubborn weight gain,” the gynaecologist wrote.

“You can take control, and it all starts with small, daily habits, especially with what you eat first thing in the morning,” Dr. Suguna Deepti Kapila added as she shared a list of five food items that we must consume in an empty stomach to manage insulin resistance and PCOS symptoms.

1. Fenugreek (methi) water:

Soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds overnight and drink the water in the morning. It helps lower blood sugar and improves insulin sensitivity.

2. Cinnamon water:

Boil a cinnamon stick in water and let it sit overnight. Drinking it in the morning can help stabilize blood sugar and reduce cravings.

3. Amla (Indian gooseberry):

Have one fresh amla or a small shot of amla juice in the morning. It supports insulin sensitivity and overall hormone balance.

4. Flaxseeds (alsi):

k a tablespoon of flaxseeds overnight and eat them in the morning. They're rich in fiber and omega-3s, which help regulate insulin and aid digestion.

5. Soaked almonds:

Eat 5-6 overnight-soaked almonds. The healthy fats and magnesium help maintain steady blood sugar levels and reduce stress.

"Remember, PCOS isn't just about irregular periods, it's about how your body processes food, stress, and hormones. These small, consistent changes can have a powerful impact on how you feel every day," The doctor emphasised the importance of adopting healthy daily habits to effectively manage symptoms.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.