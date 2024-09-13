Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is a common disorder affecting many women today and with the wealth of information available online, many women often self-diagnose as having PCOS, leading to unnecessary anxiety about its implications. Manage PCOS like a pro: Top tips to improve your reproductive health and unlock fertility (Photo by Suhyeon Choi on Unsplash)

Understanding the Reproductive Window

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anuja Thomas, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital in Kharghar, Mumbai, opined, “Women’s reproductive choices are changing. Increased access to education and career opportunities often leads women to delay motherhood until their 30s or later. Additionally, the age of menarche (the onset of menstruation) has decreased, resulting in more menstrual cycles over a woman’s lifetime. Early menarche can deplete a woman’s stock of healthy eggs, while the cumulative effects of menstruation may contribute to conditions like endometriosis.”

According to her, modern sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits can disrupt hormonal balance, leading to irregular menstruation and ovulation issues, affecting both women and men’s reproductive health. PCOS is just one of many lifestyle-related disorders impacting female hormones, and it’s important to understand that it is not the sole factor complicating conception.

The Role of Insulin Resistance

Dr Anuja Thomas shared, “Insulin resistance is a significant aspect of PCOS that warrants attention. Insulin helps regulate blood sugar levels, and the condition often stems from lifestyle factors rather than solely from ovarian dysfunction. Insulin resistance contributes to the polycystic nature of the ovaries, leading to menstrual and ovulatory issues.”

She added, “This connection underscores the need for a healthy lifestyle from a young age. Poor blood sugar regulation can lead to weight gain, making weight loss difficult and increasing the risk for long-term health complications such as diabetes and heart disease.”

Steps to Manage PCOS

1. Prioritise Overall Health - A healthy lifestyle is crucial for everyone, particularly for those with PCOS. Focus on a balanced diet, regular exercise, and weight management to improve insulin sensitivity and enhance fertility. While immediate weight loss may not occur, adopting healthy habits can yield long-term benefits.

2. Consult a Gynecologist - Tracking menstrual cycles and using ovulation prediction kits can assist in planning for conception. Addressing underlying health issues, such as thyroid disorders or obesity, can also enhance your chances of conceiving.

3. Monitor for Pregnancy Complications - Women with PCOS have a higher risk of gestational diabetes. Regular prenatal care, including blood tests and ultrasounds, is essential for prevention and early detection.

4. Consult a Fertility Specialist - A fertility specialist can provide tailored guidance and recommend treatment options, including ovulation-stimulating medications or IVF (In Vitro Fertilization).

5. Seek Emotional Support - Managing PCOS and pregnancy issues can be emotionally challenging. Building a support network through friends, family, or support groups can provide comfort and understanding.

Is Egg Freezing and IVF a Simple Solution?

Dr Anuja Thomas answered, “It’s crucial to understand that egg freezing and IVF are not universal solutions for all facing fertility challenges due to PCOS. Advancing age, along with factors like high weight and elevated blood sugar, can create a challenging environment for fetal development. These conditions may increase the risk of miscarriage, preterm delivery, and abnormal birth weights. This is not meant to scare women and families but to empower them to make informed decisions. Optimising womb health is essential for the best possible outcomes in pregnancy and beyond.”

By staying informed and proactive, individuals with PCOS can increase their chances of a healthy pregnancy and enjoy a positive family-building experience while adopting a preventive healthcare plan.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.