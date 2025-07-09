Say goodbye to stress, hormonal chaos: 3 Ayurveda herbs, daily rituals to bring your thyroid back in sync

Why are an increasing number of women in their 20’s and 30’s experiencing unexpected thyroid issues like chronic fatigue, brain fog, low energy and mood swings? The answer may lie in a silent disruptor embedded into modern life: chronic stress. Try these 3 Ayurveda herbs and daily rituals to reboot your thyroid.(Image by Pixabay)

According to the International Journal of Medical and Health Research, over 42 million people in India suffer from thyroid disorders. While genetics, diet and environmental toxins play their part, emerging research now highlights stress as a major, yet often overlooked, trigger.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Govindarajan, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva, shared, “This isn’t just about a bad day or deadline pressure. It’s the constant, low-grade stress from juggling careers, caregivers, digital overwhelm, and the pressure to “have it all”. This kind of stress gradually disrupts the body’s delicate hormone networks- especially the thyroid, which regulates metabolism, energy, mood and reproductive health.”

Understanding the thyroid-stress link

Dr Govindarajan explained, “The thyroid works in close coordination with the brain and adrenal glands through a communication network called the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. When the brain senses stress, it signals the adrenal glands to produce cortisol. This hormone is meant to help the body respond to immediate challenges but when stress becomes long-term, cortisol levels remain elevated and start interfering with other hormone systems, including the thyroid.”

Thyroid imbalances in men go unnoticed as men often put the symptoms down to stress and don't avail treatment. (Shutterstock)

A 2024 cross-sectional study conducted at the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari, Karnataka, explored the relationship between perceived stress and thyroid function among apparently healthy women aged 20 to 49. The study found that higher perceived stress levels were associated with elevated thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels, indicating a potential link between chronic stress and thyroid dysfunction.

Ashwagandha to Brahmi: Here's what Ayurveda offers for hormonal balance

According to Dr Govindarajan, while conventional medicine remains the cornerstone in managing thyroid conditions, Ayurveda offers supportive options- especially when it comes to stress reduction and hormonal support. At the heart of this approach are adaptogens: herbs that help the body regulate physical, mental, and emotional stress.

Ashwagandha is one of the most researched adaptogens in this space. A 2023 NIH backed study reported significant improvements in T3 and T4 levels among individuals with subclinical hypothyroidism who took Ashwagandha root extract, pointing to its potential role in supporting natural thyroid function.

Ashwagandha helps in reducing stress and anxiety(Shutterstock)

Dr Govindarajan said, “Shatavari and Brahmi, two other Ayurvedic staples, are also known for calming the nervous system and enhancing adrenal resilience — both supportive in maintaining hormonal stability over time. Together, these herbs form a holistic toolkit for those looking to care for their thyroid beyond medication alone.”

Simple daily shifts that can make a difference

Dr Govindarajan suggested, “Small, intentional shifts make the biggest difference like prioritising sleep, reducing screen time, and nourishing your body with iodine, selenium, and zinc. Ayurvedic practices like yoga, pranayama, and mindful herb use like Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Shatavari can help modulate the stress response and build hormonal resilience.”

Shatavari: Phytoestrogen and other natural phytochemicals present in Shatavari are extremely beneficial. It helps rectify the hormonal imbalance. It has a powerful effect on insulin resistance.(Pixabay)

He further recommended, “Taking regular breaks from screens, practicing mindfulness or journaling and exploring adaptogenic herbs in the form of teas, tonics, or supplements can further support your system. When considering any new supplement or herb, it's always best to consult a healthcare professional, especially if you are on thyroid medication or managing other health conditions. The quality, sourcing, and dosage of these herbs matter, so informed choices are key.”

Your wake-up call to slow down and recalibrate

The earliest signs of thyroid dysfunction often whisper: low energy, brain fog, poor sleep or unexplained mood and weight changes. Dr Govindarajan advised, “By tuning in and supporting your system with rest, nourishment and ancient herbal allies, it’s possible to rebalance, before imbalance becomes illness. In a world where stress is constant, how we respond to it is where the power lies. That’s where Ayurveda steps in: not as an alternative, but as an ally.”

He concluded, “With soothing herbs, restoring rituals and nourishing food, it not only manages thyroid but also helps the body find its own balance again. This isn’t just healing; it’s rebalancing from the inside out.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.