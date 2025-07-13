Cardiologist says strength training is ‘an easy shortcut to ageing in reverse’: Strong muscles protect heart, brain

Whether you are training to lose weight or just staying fit, often cardio is the first preference for many. However, it is not enough. You need to add strength training to your daily workout regimen to protect your brain, heart, lean muscles, and boost overall health. Moreover, it also helps you age in reverse. Regular strength training is important because after 40, you lose up to 1 percent of your muscle mass per year. After 50? That number doubles.(Freepik)

In a post shared on July 12, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, MD, a functional medicine doctor and an interventional cardiologist, talked about using strength training to age in reverse.

Why is building strength important?

Talking about how strength training helps, the cardiologist wrote, “An easy shortcut to ageing in reverse from a functional cardiologist of 20+ years.” He stressed that while walking and doing cardio are good for your health, building your strength is also important.

He explained, “Here’s what we know: After age 40, you lose up to 1 percent of your muscle mass per year. After 50? That number doubles. If you’ve considered—or are using—GLP‑1 meds like Ozempic, Wegovy, or Mounjaro to lose weight, you could also be losing up to 40 percent of the total weight lost as lean muscle mass, not just fat.”

Strength training makes you stronger

When that happens, your muscle loss will be directly tied to:

Mortality risk

Falls and fractures

Metabolic decline

Hormone imbalances

Cognitive impairment

He explained that strength training isn’t about gains. It’s about resilience. As strong muscles are equal to a sharp brain, a protected heart, and years added to your life.

“This isn’t about working harder. It’s about training smarter — with a plan that actually works with your age, your hormones, and your recovery,” the cardiologist stressed. Additionally, strength training doesn't just help you shed pounds; it also helps you keep your muscles, so you don’t end up lighter and weaker.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.