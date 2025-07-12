Cardiologist says ‘key to a long life’ is doing these health checkups in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond

Building a strong foundation is the key to a long and healthy life. While diet and exercise are a main part of this, keeping yourself informed is also a major step towards leading a healthy and fulfilling life. In a post shared on July 9, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD (cardiology), talked about the key things to focus on during each stage of your life, including your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond. According to cardiologist Dr Yaranov, prevention is key to a long, healthy life. (Freepik)

Sharing the post, the cardiologist wrote, “Prevention is key to a long, healthy life! Here’s what to focus on at every stage, based on American guidelines.” Here's what the expert suggested you need to focus on in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and beyond:

20s: Build the Foundation

Annual Checkups : Establish a relationship with a doctor.

: Establish a relationship with a doctor. Blood Pressure and Cholesterol : Start screening early, especially if you have risk factors.

: Start screening early, especially if you have risk factors. STI and HPV Testing : Protect yourself with safe practices and vaccinations.

: Protect yourself with safe practices and vaccinations. Healthy Habits: Exercise, eat well, and limit alcohol or smoking.

30s: Maintain and Monitor

Continue BP and Cholesterol Checks : Every 4-6 years or more often if needed.

: Every 4-6 years or more often if needed. Diabetes Screening : If you have risk factors like obesity or a family history.

: If you have risk factors like obesity or a family history. Heart Health : Watch your weight, manage stress, and sleep well.

: Watch your weight, manage stress, and sleep well. Mental Health: Work-life balance is key to long-term well-being.

40s: Watch for Early Warning Signs

Blood Sugar Screening: Get checked for prediabetes and diabetes.

Get checked for prediabetes and diabetes. Breast Cancer Screening: Mammograms may start at 40 (ask your doctor).

Mammograms may start at 40 (ask your doctor). Prostate Screening: Discuss PSA testing with your doctor.

Discuss PSA testing with your doctor. Heart Disease Risk: If you have high BP, cholesterol, or a family history, take action now.

50s: Time for Serious Preventive Care

Colonoscopy: Start at 45 for colon cancer screening.

Start at 45 for colon cancer screening. Bone Density Check: Osteoporosis risk increases, especially for women.

Osteoporosis risk increases, especially for women. Vaccinations: Shingles and updated flu shots.

Shingles and updated flu shots. Menopause and Hormones: Women should discuss hormonal changes with their doctor.

60s: Protect Your Heart and Mobility

Cardiovascular Screenings : Regular heart checkups are crucial.

: Regular heart checkups are crucial. Lung Cancer Screening: If you’ve smoked, ask about a low-dose CT scan.

If you’ve smoked, ask about a low-dose CT scan. Fall Prevention: Strengthen balance and flexibility.

Strengthen balance and flexibility. Hearing and Vision Checks: Early detection can prevent bigger issues.

70s and Beyond: Quality Over Quantity

Cognitive Health : Stay mentally sharp with social activities and brain exercises.

: Stay mentally sharp with social activities and brain exercises. Medication Review : Minimise unnecessary prescriptions.

: Minimise unnecessary prescriptions. Routine Cancer Screenings : Individualised based on health status.

: Individualised based on health status. Stay Active: Walk, stretch, and engage in light strength training.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.