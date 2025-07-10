Had a family member undergo bypass surgery at 45? Cardiologist explains the truth about heart attack and family history

Often, when people have a history of heart-related illnesses in the family, instead of taking precautions, consulting a doctor, or taking precautionary tests, they submit to their fates, thinking they will have to deal with the illness. However, educating yourself about all of these things and seeking professional help can prove beneficial in reducing some hereditary heart-related risks. One of the most significant indicators of heart health is family history. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manohar Sakhare, consultant cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, explained, “If a whole family or close family member has a very strong positive family history of heart disease, especially with surgical interventions such as coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) at a young age, their offspring will understandably be concerned.” He further added that if a close relative (it could be your brother, sister, father, mother, child, and others) had CABG at age 52, they could theorise a genetic risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Family history is an indicator of heart health risks

One of the most significant indicators of heart health is family history, Dr Sakhare stressed. “Genetics may work in tandem with family history to show statistical risk (which can sometimes be determined by a blood test or analysis),” he added.

If a whole family or a close family member has a very strong positive family history of heart disease, their offspring will understandably be concerned. (Freepik)

According to the cardiologist, although it is recognised that certain hereditary risk factors, such as diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and certain hypersensitivity clotting abnormalities, might provide acute positive health risks for patients, genetics does not fully explain the situation. “Together with lifestyle choices, stress levels, food, and exercise, family experience can help them reduce (or raise) some hereditary heart-related risks,” he added.

Tests to find underlying cardiovascular disease symptoms

When patients come up with symptoms like chest discomfort, dyspnea, or exhaustion—especially for those with a serious family history—Dr Sakahare suggested a cardiac work-up is necessary. It helps identify whether an underlying cardiovascular disease could be contributing to the symptoms. There will be tests including:

Echocardiography

Stress test

ECG

A coronary angiography: It can occasionally be used to assess the degree of blockages in the arteries supplying the heart with blood.

Treatment: Am I at risk?

According to the cardiologist, the length, location, and severity of the disease determine the course of treatment if major obstructions are found. “Disease types include complex diseases with multiple occlusions or involving the left main artery, as well as single or double vessel diseases that can be treated with angioplasty and stenting,” he explained.

Moreover, it is necessary to have bypass surgery (CABG) if there are several blockages. “To build a new pathway for blood to flow to the heart muscle, CABG may entail grafting blood arteries from other body areas.”

Additionally, major blockages could end up in an acute myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack, if treatment is not received. “This can cause irreversible damage to the heart muscle. The risk of severe heart failure, arrhythmias, stroke, and sudden cardiac death rises with treatment postponement,” the cardiologist added.

Genetic risk can be effectively prevented from heart disease

Coronary artery disease can be prevented or slowed down by:

Maintaining an active lifestyle

Eating a good diet

Quitting smoking

Routinely checking blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.

“It is best to see a family history of bypass surgery as an early warning system rather than a verdict. Early detection and, if required, life-saving measures can be rendered possible by identifying the danger and taking proactive measures,” Dr Sakahre concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.