Cardiologist shares ‘8 facts every woman should know about heart that could save her life’: No classic symptoms

"Over 60 million women (44 percent) in the United States are living with some form of heart disease, according to the data provided by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Moreover, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women and can affect women at any age. Therefore, it becomes important to know the facts about heart disease, as well as the signs, symptoms and risk factors. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women, but it's still underrecognised, underdiagnosed, and underrated. (Shutterstock)

In a post shared on June 25, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD (cardiology), shared 8 facts every woman should know about her heart. He wrote, “Ladies, this post is for you. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women—yet too often, it’s misunderstood, misdiagnosed, or missed entirely. As a cardiologist, I’ve seen firsthand how women are affected differently and why recognising the early signs matters.” Let's find out what Dr Yaranov shared:

8 facts every woman should know about her heart

Sharing the 8 facts in the post, the cardiologist pointed out: “Some of them might surprise you, but all of them are vital.” He added, “Heart disease is the #1 threat to women's health, yet most women don't even know it. These 8 facts could save your life.”

1. It's not just a 'man's disease'

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women, but it's still underrecognised, underdiagnosed, and underrated,” the cardiologist wrote.

2. Women don't always have "classic" symptoms

You might not get chest pain. Instead? You may feel:

Nausea

Fatigue

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

The cardiologist pointed out that these signs are often ignored in women.

3. Heart attacks in women are deadlier

Women are more likely to die within the first year of a heart attack than men, partly because symptoms go unrecognised or untreated.

4. Your arteries don't behave like his

The cardiologist shared that plaque builds up differently in women's arteries, making heart disease harder to detect. “Standard tests were designed based on men's heart disease patterns, which can lead to missed diagnoses in women,” he added.

5. Menopause is a game-changer

After menopause, a woman's heart disease risk skyrockets, Dr Yaranov stressed. “The natural drop in estrogen removes a layer of protection, increasing the chances of high blood pressure, cholesterol, and heart attacks,” he explained.

6. Women receive less treatment

“Women are less likely to receive life-saving treatments. Whether it's medication, stents, or even CPR, women receive them less often than men, yet they need them just as much,” the cardiologist stressed.

7. But, most heart diseases are preventable

A heart-healthy lifestyle, regular check-ups, and listening to your body can make all the difference, per the cardiologist

8. Take care of your heart

Your heart works hard for you, love it back! How? By following a heart-healthy diet, working out regularly, managing stress, and more.

Lastly, the cardiologist shared three key points to remember:

Don’t ignore vague symptoms.

Don’t assume it’s just stress or exhaustion.

Don’t let your concerns be dismissed.

“Let’s raise awareness, challenge outdated assumptions, and help more women protect their hearts,” he concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.