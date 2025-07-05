Skip Ozempics: Cardiologist shares 5 natural habits for healthy weight loss

Medicines like Ozempic and Wegovy are becoming increasingly popular for weight loss. But let us not forget that they can have side effects. Dr. Sanjay Bhojraj, one of the top American cardiologists, says you do not need these injections to lose weight. In fact, if you treat your body right, it can help you shed those extra kilos. To lose weight without Ozempic, cardiologists suggest five habits.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

In an Instagram post, the doctor talked about five simple habits that can help you lose weight without Ozempics. These steps can help your body produce more of a natural hormone called GLP-1. This hormone helps control hunger. While Ozempic copies this hormone, you can boost it on your own. Dr. Bhojraj has used this plan in his clinic, and many patients have lost up to 13.6 kg (30 pounds) using these steps.

5 natural daily habits to lose weight

According to the official website, lagunalongevity, the following 5 habits are recommended by the cardiologist to lose weight instead of Ozempic intake.

1. Add fiber to every meal

Fiber helps you feel full. It also keeps your blood sugar steady. It is very important for increasing GLP-1 naturally. Add fiber-rich foods like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains to every meal.

2. Use healthy fats

Good fats like olive oil and avocado oil help balance your hormones. These fats give you energy and reduce cravings.

3. Eat protein before carbs

Start your meal with protein. This helps control blood sugar and keeps you satisfied. When you feel full, you eat less.

4. Eat early in the day

Try to eat your first meal before 9 am. Your body’s clock works better with early meals. This helps release more GLP-1 and controls your appetite better.

5. Eat slowly and do not snack

Chew slowly and focus on your food. Eating this way helps your body release more GLP-1. Avoid snacking between meals. It gives your body time to rest and reset hunger hormones.

ALSO READ: Fitness coach shares 21 food cheat codes for weight loss: 'Chew your food until it becomes liquid, eat on a blue plate'

FAQs

Q: Can people lose weight naturally without using Ozempic or Wegovy?

Yes. By making simple changes to eating habits, people can help their bodies release more GLP-1 on their own.

Q: What is GLP-1, and why is it important for weight loss?

GLP-1 is a natural hormone that controls hunger and helps you feel full. Medicines like Ozempic copy this hormone.

Q: What foods increase GLP-1 naturally?

Foods high in fiber, healthy fats, and protein help raise GLP-1 levels.

Q: Why should I eat protein before carbs?

Eating protein first helps prevent a big rise in blood sugar. It also helps you feel full sooner, so you don’t overeat.