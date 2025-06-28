The obsession with weight loss injections is still going strong. After the social media frenzy around Ozempic last year and celebrities such as Meghan Trainor, Lizzo, and Amy Schumer admitting to using it, and the buzz when Mounjaro (Elon Musk revealed he used it too!) arrived in India this March, there’s a new contender on the block: Wegovy. Earlier this week (June 24), Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk launched this much-anticipated drug in India. But what makes it different from its predecessors, and why is everyone talking about it? Wegovy is designed for long-term weight management and to help reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular events in people living with obesity. It comes in a sleek, once-weekly pen device with five dosing options: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and a maintenance dose of 2.4 mg. New weight-loss drug Wegovy is here, but is it a magical solution? Experts weigh in(Photo: Adobe Stock)

How does it work?

Similar to Ozempic and Mounjaro, this new weight loss drug is also a prescription-only medication intended for adults who are obese or overweight and also have at least one weight-related health condition, like high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol. “The active ingredient in Wegovy is semaglutide, which is a synthetic version of a naturally occurring hormone called GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1). This hormone is released in the gut in response to food intake and helps regulate appetite and food intake,” informs Dr Kashish Gupta, Consultant Endocrinology at PSRI Hospital.

In essence, semaglutide helps you feel full sooner, slows digestion and reduces hunger. These effects can lead to reduced calorie intake over time and, eventually, weight loss. It may also improve blood sugar levels and help lower the risk of heart issues in certain individuals, particularly those with type 2 diabetes.

Who can use it?

According to Dr Anjana Kalia, a dietitian at Diet Clinix, it's intended for adults with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or above, or 27 and above if there’s a related health issue. “But these are not miracle solutions. The decision to use it should always be taken with a qualified doctor after assessing medical history and risks,” she cautions.

Who should avoid it?

People who have a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma, multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome, have had pancreatitis or severe digestive disorders, are pregnant, breastfeeding or planning to conceive, have eating disorders, or are allergic to semaglutide or its components. These drugs should be taken in full consultation with your medical practitioner.

Wegovy vs Mounjaro vs Ozempic

1. Wegovy

Active ingredient: Semaglutide

Approved for: Weight loss

Dosage: Once weekly

Benefits: Helps regulate blood sugar levels, lowers the risk of cardiovascular events

Side effects: Nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting

Price: ₹ 17,345 a month for 0.25mg, 0.5mg, and 1mg doses and ₹ 24,280 and ₹ 26,050 a month for 1.7mg and 2.4mg doses, respectively.

2. Mounjaro

Active ingredient: Tirzepatide

Approved for: Type 2 diabetes

Dosage: Once weekly

Benefits: Helps regulate blood sugar levels, improves insulin sensitivity

Side effects: Nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting and pancreatitis or thyroid issues in rare cases

Price: ₹ 4,375 ($50.67) for a 5 mg vial, ₹ 3,500 ($40.54) for a 2.5mg vial.

3. Ozempic