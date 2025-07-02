Is Ryan Seacrest okay? His ‘gaunt' physique ignites 'Ozempic' rumors, concerns among fans

Ryan Seacrest new look has sent stunned his fans on social media, unleashing a torrent of Ozempic allegations. Ryan Seacrest's recent weight loss has drawn mixed reactions from fans, with some worried about his health. (Ryan Seacres/X)

Ryan Seacrest had openly talked about his early weight issues and how they had forever changed his perspective on diet.

On his Instagram feed, the TV host posted fresh sets of photos documenting his latest adventures. In the first picture, he was posing on the patio wearing a tan shirt and pants set with off-white shoes, and he appeared nearly unrecognizable.

Seacrest posted further pictures of himself wearing pajamas and carrying a saucepan in the kitchen. He then included a photo of himself in the gym, looking impressive as he lifted weights. He was also seen hanging out with his dog.

Seacrest also showed off how he was lounging outside with his dog gazing off into space and his legs resting on the table. With a selfie of himself leaning on a couch in what looks to be his living space, the game show host put a stop to the streaks.

Thousands of followers and friends of celebrities, including singer Rita Ora, liked the photo right away.

Seacrest 'frail' look sparks Ozempic speculations

Some of the 50-year-old's admirers, however, expressed worry as they pointed out that Seacrest looked thinner than usual.

“He looks frail to me. I hope he's doing ok!” one fan wrote.

“As if he ever needed to take Ozempic,” another commented, accusing the presenter of interfering with the well-known medication for weight loss that he didn't require.

“Ryan I adore you, But ... the big BUT....... You are looking too thin. Sometimes being too thin can age a person,” a third person added.

Some users praised Seacrest's passion for healthy diet and training, but they were unable to ignore his “gaunt” body. "You are way too skinny if that is the look you are going for. Eat," one person chimed in.

Some fans, however, cautioned against making unjustified comments on his appearances in the comment section. They asked his fans to maintain decorum and consideration.

"I just think it's rude to tell someone they are too skinny. I get told this a lot, and I cannot help it with the medication I am on. Be positive and encouraging, y'all," an Instagram user commented.

Is Seacrest focusing on fitness?

According to an insider close to the celebrity, Seacrest is very concerned about being fit, as reported by Men's Journal.

Ryan recently started a new exercise regimen that included Pilates and yoga. He is also working out with a new trainer, Dodd Romero. According to the insider, he has also been enjoying his summer vacation and consuming a lot of spaghetti.