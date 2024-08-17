Ryan Seacrest's ex Shana Wall injured after drinking beverage contaminated with plastic on American Airlines flight

Shana Wall was left severely injured after swallowing bits of plastic from a beverage served on an American Airlines flight. The 50-year-old actress, who once dated Ryan Seacrest, has filed a lawsuit against the airlines, seeking unspecified damages. Wall was served the contaminated drink while she was flying from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, to Rome. Shana Wall, who once dated Ryan Seacrest, was injured after consuming beverage spiked with plastic(Instagram/ Shana Wall)

Ryan Seacrest's ex injured after drinking contaminated beverage

The former contestant on the reality TV show The Amazing Race sustained injuries to her throat, oesophagus, vocal cords and digestive system on May 1 after consuming the spiked beverage, according to the lawsuit filed at Manhattan Supreme Court Monday. Following the incident, Wall was left bedridden as she required medical care due to internal injuries.

“[American Airlines] had a duty to provide beverages and food that was uncontaminated and fit for consumption,” the model argued in her lawsuit, adding that it “created the dangerous, defective and unsafe condition on the airplane.” The California native dated the 49-year-old television presenter from 2003 to 2005.

Prior to her current profession as a sommelier, Wall made appearances on TV shows like Married… with Children and Entourage, according to IMDb. The actress, who now lives in the Meatpacking District, also works as a contributor to the men’s magazine Best Life.

While both Wall and her lawyers have remained tight-lipped over the lawsuit, her social media posts after the incident in mid-May show her enjoying glasses of Barolo in Italy. Wall has a decent following of more than 11k on Instagram, with whom she regularly shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.