Doctor shares 5 hormone friendly habits for women in 40s: ‘Stop fasting aggressively’

Dr. Vass, a longevity medicine expert, is dedicated to helping people live longer, healthier lives. On his Instagram profile, he regularly shares practical hacks and lifestyle habits to support healthy aging. Strength train at east twice a week.(Shutterstock)

On June 27, Dr. Vass posted about the importance of adopting specific habits that can help women regulate their hormones, particularly after the age of 40. “Your 40s are not the time to restrict, grind, or punish your body. They’re the time to get strategic. Your hormones are shifting and if you don’t shift with them, you’ll feel it in your sleep, your mood, your metabolism, and your energy,” he wrote.

Sharing the habits that can help in regulating hormonal issues in women, Dr Vass added, “These are the exact lifestyle foundations I focus on with women in their 40s (before we even look at labs or peptides).”

1. Eat more protein, especially at breakfast

Protein blunts blood sugar spikes and supports lean muscle and mood. Aim for 30–40g within 60 min of waking to support cortisol and satiety.

2. Strength train 2–4x/week

Muscle is your hormone ally. It improves insulin sensitivity, balances estrogen, and supports metabolism as progesterone declines. Cardio is great, but muscle is medicine.

3. Prioritise sleep like it’s a supplement

Progesterone supports deep sleep and it starts to drop in your 40s. Poor sleep leads to worsened cortisol, cravings, and inflammation. Protect your 7–9 hours like your hormones depend on it, because they do.

4. Stop fasting aggressively

Intermittent fasting can spike cortisol and crash progesterone, especially if you’re under-eating. Try 12 hours overnight and focus more on nourishment, not restrictions.

5. Don’t skip healthy fats

Cholesterol is the backbone of hormones. Low-fat diets in your 40s = worsened hormone production. Eat: avocado, olive oil, pasture-raised eggs, fatty fish, nuts/seeds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.