Can you balance your hormones with diet, lifestyle changes? Doctor shares 9 things to do: ‘Sleep for 7-8 hours’

Simply put, hormones are chemical messengers that are essential for regulating metabolism, fertility, mood, and other critical functions of the body. Did you know there are steps you can take to support your hormonal health? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sheetal Jindal, senior consultant at Jindal IVF Chandigarh, highlights the importance of diet and lifestyle in maintaining hormonal balance. Also read | Hormonal imbalance: What are the real root causes? Doctor explains Get quality sleep, as it is important for regulating hormones. Not enough sleep can raise cortisol, upset insulin levels, and mess with reproductive hormones. (Freepik)

Hormonal balance and diet

She says, “The human body contains over 200 hormones, including estrogen, testosterone, cortisol, insulin, leptin, and thyroid hormones, all of These hormones are highly influenced by the quality of our diet. Adverse food choice causes hormonal imbalance, manifesting as low energy, mood swings, reproductive health problems, and even cognitive impairment.”

Dr Sheetal Jindal gives the example of excessive intake of processed foods and refined carbohydrates, which is recognised to induce insulin resistance and thereby increase vulnerability to type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders. In contrast, whole-food-based diets with high levels of antioxidants, healthy fats, and fibre help maintain the production, regulation, and functioning of hormones, she says.

Optimal weight in women can favourably affect estrogen levels, improving menstrual health and fertility. (Pexels)

Benefits of following a healthy diet for women, men

Eating according to what our bodies need is important for maintaining a balanced hormonal system, promoting overall well-being, and enhancing long-term health, she adds. Conversely, adverse food choices can lead to hormonal imbalances, causing issues like low energy, mood swings, and reproductive health problems.

“Optimal weight and nutrition in women can favourably affect estrogen levels, improving menstrual health and fertility. Likewise, proper protein and essential fat consumption in men can increase testosterone levels, which aids in muscle mass and energy. Research has shown that even a 5 percent weight loss in obese women leads to significant improvement in endocrine function, such as reduced levels of free testosterone, luteinizing hormone (LH), and insulin, and increased ovulation frequency,” Dr Jindal says.

She adds, “Weight loss may also correct abnormal sex hormone levels, particularly in premenopausal women and hyperandrogenic women. Adequate consumption of micronutrients like vitamins D, B6, and magnesium can further support hormone production and regulation.”

Good gut health helps regulate hormones more effectively. To enhance digestion and nutrient uptake, include probiotics and fiber-containing foods such as yogurt. (Unsplash)

Lifestyle recommendations

By following Dr Jindal's recommendations below, you can support hormonal balance, overall well-being, and long-term health:

1. Eat regular meals

Irregular eating or skipping meals leads to blood sugar fluctuations, which cause unstable insulin levels. Eat regularly at equal intervals during the day to ensure constant blood sugar and hormone levels.

2. Support gut health

Good gut health helps regulate hormones more effectively. To enhance digestion and nutrient uptake, include probiotics and fibre-containing foods such as yogurt, fermented vegetables, whole grains, and green leafy vegetables.

3. Sleep well

Get quality sleep, as it is important for regulating hormones. Not enough sleep can raise cortisol, upset insulin levels, and mess with reproductive hormones. Get 7-8 hours of quality sleep every night.

4. Consider intermittent fasting

This type of eating may help hormone balance by making your cells more sensitive to insulin and reducing inflammation, but it's a good idea to see a healthcare professional to see if it's the best choice for you.

5. Stay hydrated

Hormonal well-being is dependent on adequate hydration. Drink plenty of water to aid in metabolic functions and the transport of hormones.

Having a variety of colourful vegetables, fruits, lean meats, and healthy fats provides a balance of nutrients that helps overall hormonal well-being. (Unsplash)

6. Cut down on caffeine and alcohol

Too much caffeine and alcohol can interfere with cortisol and estrogen levels. Reducing these stimulants can help regulate hormones better and prevent imbalances.

7. Eat a varied diet

Eat a wide range of foods that are rich in nutrients to cover all the vitamins and minerals. Having a variety of colourful vegetables, fruits, lean meats, and healthy fats provides a balance of nutrients that helps overall hormonal well-being.

8. Add adaptogenic herbs

Some herbs, such as ashwagandha, maca root, and holy basil, have properties that enable your body to respond to stress by adapting and stabilising cortisol levels. These can help regulate hormones in response to stress.

9. Dodge endocrine disruptors

Limit exposure to synthetic chemicals found in processed foods, plastic containers, and non-organic produce. These chemicals can mimic hormones and disrupt your body's natural hormonal balance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.