5 healthy breakfast options to balance your hormones naturally

Deadlines, daily targets, fast-paced lifestyle have become part and parcel of the modern lifestyle. Staying in the stress zone not only steals peace of mind, but also leads to imbalance of hormones that can disrupt your body processes, lower your efficiency, and make you susceptible to several illnesses. A healthy breakfast can fuel your body for the day ahead, keeping your blood sugar levels balanced and regulating your mood and energy levels. A balanced meal with the right proportions of protein, healthy fat, complex carbs, vitamins and minerals can set you up for the day and help balance your hormones naturally. Sugary and high-calorie food can do the opposite and leave you with low energy or mood swings. (Also read | Worst morning foods: 5 breakfast items you should never start your day with) Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor says fuelling your day with a hormone-loving breakfast sets the tone for balanced well-being.(Freepik)

HORMONE-FRIENDLY BREAKFAST CHOICES

Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor says fuelling your day with a hormone-loving breakfast sets the tone for balanced well-being.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Kapoor shares breakfast options that can support your hormones:

1. Protein power: Protein is crucial for muscle health and helps support weight loss by building muscle mass. It also helps keep your energy levels high. Kickstart your morning with protein-rich foods like eggs, Greek yoghurt, or plant-based options. Protein provides amino acids crucial for hormone production.

2. Healthy fats: Avocado, nuts, and seeds are not just delicious, they are hormone heroes. These fats help in the synthesis of hormones, including those essential for mood and energy. They also keep your digestive health robust which also in turn helps you feel better.

3. Colourful carbs: Load up on vibrant fruits and veggies. The antioxidants and fibre support insulin sensitivity, promoting stable blood sugar levels and hormone balance. Complex carbohydrates can do wonders for your overall health.

4. Hydration: Dehydration can disrupt hormone production and affect function of endocrine gland. Start your day with a glass of water to boost your hormonal health. Hydration is key for optimal hormone function and overall health.

5. Mindful eating: Eating your breakfast hurriedly can do more harm than good. Slow down and savour each bite of your breakfast as it sets the tone of your day. Mindful eating reduces stress, a hormone disruptor, and enhances digestion.

Keeping these breakfast tips in mind will not only keep you well-energised during the day, but also support hormone balance.