Worst morning foods: 5 breakfast items you should never start your day with

Morning is the most crucial time of the day. Be it planning or organising your day or fuelling your body and mind with the right kind of food, the early hours play a key role in determining the quality of our day. For instance, eating a quick meal which is devoid of nutrition and loaded with high carbs, fats and sugar can lower your energy levels and make you feel dull the entire day. It may also spike blood sugar levels in people with diabetes or raise blood pressure for a few. A mindful breakfast on the other hand can help you feel active, energetic and productive. A balanced breakfast with the right amount of proteins, vitamins, minerals can make you feel nourished and even keep your moods in control. You will also be able to curb hunger pangs till lunch if you have right nutrients in your breakfast. Mornings can be a rush, and reaching for the easiest option seems like a quick fix.

But here's the scoop: These indulgent picks might bring a smile to your face, but they will not give you the energy you need. Now, you might be wondering, what is the alternative? Well, here is the bright side: starting your day with balanced choices can set you up for success! Think whole-grain oats topped with berries and nuts, a protein-rich scramble loaded with veggies, nuts of all types provide magnesium, potassium, heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, and antioxidants Remember, your morning meal sets the tone for the entire day. Here is to making mindful breakfast choices that radiate positive energy all day long!" writes Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post.

Batra also shares foods you should avoid at all costs in breakfast if you want a super-energetic day:

Coffee

Drinking coffee first thing in the morning could increase cortisol levels as in the morning the hormone is already on the higher side with body's natural mechanism trying to make us active. Having coffee will further increase cortisol and negatively impact hormonal balance, increase blood pressure and other such issues. Having coffee after breakfast is a better choice, if you can't operate without caffeine.

2. Fruit juice

Fruit juices do not have fibre and having it first thing in the morning can raise blood sugar levels. People with diabetes and other metabolic disorders should have a fruit instead of juice to manage their condition. Lemon water, cucumber juice, sattu are the alternative beverages that can replace your glass of fruit juice.

3. Breakfast cereals

While breakfast cereals may look healthy at first glance, they are actually highly processed and have very little whole grains. With high sugar content and insufficient fibre, they are a bad choice for starting your morning.

4. Pancakes and waffles

Pancakes and waffles may be a quick and convenient choice in the rushed morning hours when people at times can't think of a right breakfast to address their hunger pangs. However, eating these first thing in the morning can set the stage for craving for unhealthy food the entire day, leave you with less energy and lower productivity. So, be careful.

5. Tea

Having tea right after waking up can do more harm than good just like coffee does. High doses of sugar, caffeine, and nicotine first thing in the morning can cause acidity, stomach burning and also spike blood sugar.