‘Loudest American I’ve met’: US influencer Hannah Bronfman slammed as ‘two-faced’ after mocking fan in Paris

A US-based influencer is facing widespread backlash after a video surfaced in which she is seen mocking a fan who had approached her on the streets of Paris. The footage, originally shared on the YouTube channel of her husband, Brendan Fallis, features Hannah Fallis Bronfman—an investor and popular social media personality with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Hannah Bronfman, a US influencer, was criticised online for a ‘two-faced’ comment about a fan who warmly approached her in Paris.(YouTube/Brendan Fallis)

(Also read: US influencer who apologised for snatching baby wombat, lashes out, slams Australia PM)

The incident unfolded while the couple were filming in Paris and were approached by a woman who appeared excited to recognise them. The woman began by saying, "I was like, why do I know her and then I was like, oh my God, this is really embarrassing. I actually don't. But I have to say, I just love all your content. I got my daughter to start following you guys."

To this, Bronfman warmly responded, "So sweet." The woman added, "Yeah, anyway. Love you," to which Bronfman replied, "Love it. Well, have fun in Paris." The woman then left with a cheerful remark: “Tiktokers in the wild.”

Post-interaction remarks stir online backlash

However, moments after the interaction, Bronfman turned to the camera and said, "Tiktokers in the wild by the loudest American I've ever met," followed by laughter from both her and Fallis. This portion of the video was clipped and later circulated on Reddit, where users criticised the couple for being dismissive and mocking a seemingly kind admirer.

Check out the clip here:

One Reddit user commented, “Hannah Bronfman being two-faced and rude to a fan who spotted her in Paris.” Another wrote, “The audacity of posting the video of yourself badmouthing a person who was sweet to you literally 3 seconds ago…” A third user added, “This is so sad and made me angry.”

Some were upset about the ethical implications of leaving the woman’s face unblurred in the video. One commenter noted, “Not only did he keep that clip in, he showed the woman’s face. Not ok.” Another remarked, “It was so rude and not required.”

(Also read: US influencer faces backlash for burning bundles of cash in viral video. Watch)

Others pointed out the irony of influencers disparaging their followers. “Influencers acting like fans interacting with them is a burden—when that’s literally what their career depends on—is baffling,” a user wrote. Another summed it up with, “So nasty, so rude.”

Watch the entire video here:

Who is Hannah Fallis Bronfman?

Bronfman is a US-based influencer, wellness entrepreneur, and angel investor with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Her husband Brendan Fallis commands a following of 588,000 on Instagram and 156,000 subscribers on YouTube.