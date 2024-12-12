US influencer faces backlash for burning bundles of cash in viral video. Watch

A video of Fedor Balvanovich, a US-based influencer, throwing bundles of cash into a fireplace at his home has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The clip, shared on Instagram, shows him using the money as fuel instead of firewood, prompting disbelief and criticism from viewers worldwide. US influencer slammed for burning cash in viral video.(Screengrab Instagram/@mr.good.luck_)

Balvanovich captioned the post, “I wish you extra luck,” as he casually burned what appeared to be stacks of banknotes. The video, which has amassed over a million views and 39,000 likes, features him dressed in a black coat, hat, and sunglasses, calmly tossing the bundles into the fire. Known for his extravagant displays of wealth, this act has added to his controversial image.

The influencer’s video drew a wave of reactions, ranging from appeals for help to sharp criticism of his disregard for money’s value.

Check out the viral video here:

One user lamented, “What is wrong with this man? Do you know what you’ve done? This money you’ve burned would’ve changed my entire life. Haba.” Another doubted the cash’s authenticity, asking, “This bill is fake. If it is real, do you have a disease that will burn you in the fire?”

Frustrated viewers questioned the influencer’s motives. “What do you want to prove!? I don’t understand anything,” wrote one user. Another highlighted the stark inequality in the world, stating, “Why does he do that when there are so many children without having to eat?”

Several commenters made direct requests for financial assistance. “Brother, don’t burn money. I just need ₹5 lakh to build a house,” pleaded one. Another joked, “Can you throw at me also!”

HT.com cannot independently verify if the cash burned in the video was real. However, the act has further cemented Balvanovich’s image as an influencer known for excessive displays of wealth. With over 13 million Instagram followers, he frequently posts content showcasing his luxurious lifestyle.

In another viral clip, Balvanovich is seen unloading bundles of dollars outside his house while wearing a blue night robe. The scene shows piles of cash scattered around his driveway, with the influencer adding to the heap and wiping sweat from his forehead as if exhausted from handling the bundles.

Balvanovich’s recent video has reignited debates about wealth inequality and responsible behavior on social media, with many urging influencers to use their platforms more thoughtfully.