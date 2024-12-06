Influencer sparks outrage dancing next to 85-year-old boyfriend in hospital bed: 'I got on the will'

Bronwin Aurora, a Toronto-based influencer faced criticism after sharing a video of herself dancing next to her 85-year-old boyfriend, who was in a hospital bed. The controversial video has sparked a strong reaction online, with many people expressing their disapproval of the setting and the behaviour. Canadian TikToker Bronwin Aurora danced beside her 85-year-old boyfriend. (X/@stillgray)

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Western liberal society is so damn cooked, man. This is not a great thing to aspire to”.

In the video, the woman is seen wearing black jeans and a tan top, dancing because she has been included in her elderly boyfriend's will.

The influencer shared the video on TikTok with the caption, "Guys, I got on the will, should I pull the plug?"

Check out the viral video here:

The influencer often jokes about the age gap with her 85-year-old boyfriend, but this time her behaviour caused a backlash.

Here's how people reacted to this viral video:

X users criticised her behaviour, saying it was wrong and disrespectful because of the seriousness of the situation.

One of the users @XRPamoremio commented, “This is the worst thing I have seen all year, I have no words”.

A second user @MAGA_Mind1776 commented, “That poor guy. Typical liberal, she only cares about getting money”.

Another user @RexUmberleigh with a hint of sarcasm commented, “Doesn't she know bro can just call his lawyer”.

Aurora's relationship with much older boyfriend

Aurora posts Instagram reels with her elderly boyfriend, showing that the couple takes criticism well as they often joke about their age gap.

A few months ago, she also posted a dance video with her boyfriend captioned "He's old enough to be your grandpa".

But this hospital video has sparked outrage, with many calling it insensitive and inappropriate.

This viral video garnered more than 1.5 lakh views and several comments.