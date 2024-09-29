TikTok star, who married herself in viral video, dies by suicide: 'I urgently need to...'

A 26-year-old TikToker who shot to fame on the internet for her video of a wedding without a groom, has died after she fell from her apartment building's fifth floor in Turkey. Kubra Aykut shot to fame on social media after she married herself in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2023.(Instagram/@kubrasalofficial)

Influencer Kubra Aykut was found dead in Istanbul last week and a suicide note was found near her body, Turkish media reported.

An investigation into her death has been launched and her body had been sent for post-mortem analysis. A funeral will be organised at her hometown where her parents live.

Several TikTok stars are expected to attend the funeral even as fans flooded her social media accounts with heartfelt tributes to the young woman who they call 'an angel' and someone with 'a beautiful heart'.

Her last video

As the news of her death broke, many fans were quick to notice that her last posts on social media were becoming increasingly concerning.

Reports suggest that in her final video on TikTok she was seen cleaning her apartment shortly before her fatal fall from the apartment.

Aykut, who had over one million followers on TikTok and more than 200,000 on Instagram, had also made several post about struggling to gain weight.

"I've gathered my energy, but I can't seem to gain weight. I lose a kilogram every day. I don't know what to do; I urgently need to gain weight," she wrote in her last post. (Also read: TikToker, who went viral for guiding illegal migrants to ‘invade’ US homes, to be deported – but there's a catch)

Wedding without a groom

Aykut became one of the most recognisable faces on TikTok in 2023 after she held a lavish wedding without a partner.

To her "wedding", she wore a white dress and tiara and 'married' herself. "I cannot find a worthy groom for myself," she said.

After the ceremony, she drove off in a car holding her bouquet and cheering. A clip of her eating a burger in her white dress and jokingly describing herself as a 'nervous bride' had gone viral on social media.

Known for her empowering and humourous content, she gained thousands of followers in just two years after going viral. (Also read: This 'skinny influencer' was banned from TikTok for promoting 'dangerous weight loss')