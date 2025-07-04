Doctor shares what happens when diabetes and hypertension co-exist, know the signs and lifestyle habits to better manage

Many chronic lifestyle diseases are on the rise nowadays. Among them, diabetes and hypertension are the most common ones that stand out. On their own, they are high-risk enough, but when they coexist, they may result in multiple health conditions and complications. This duo increases the risk of strain on multiple organs, from heart disease to kidney failure chances. High diabetes and hypertension may silently pose serious complications.(Shutterstock)

Dr Joozer Rangwala, consultant physician and diabetologist at Narayana Health, Ahmedabad, shared with HT Lifestyle how the coexistence of hypertension and diabetes may give rise to various health conditions, highlighting the need for early detection and regular monitoring to manage symptoms more effectively.

Dr Rangwala explained how they are silent killers. He said, "In an era where non-communicable diseases (NCDs) cast a long shadow over global health, two conditions stand out for their widespread prevalence and profound impact: hypertension (high blood pressure) and diabetes. Often referred to as ‘silent killers,’ they become a particularly dangerous duo when they coexist, significantly amplifying health risks."

What happens when diabetes and hypertension coexist?

Managing both becomes important, as together they contribute to a higher risk of complications, putting strain on vital organs like the heart, kidneys, and eyes. Dr Rangwala shared these complications that may happen when diabetes and hypertension coexist:

Cardiovascular diseases: Heart attacks, strokes, heart failure.

Heart attacks, strokes, heart failure. Kidney disease: Leading to chronic kidney disease and eventually kidney failure, often requiring dialysis or transplantation.

Leading to chronic kidney disease and eventually kidney failure, often requiring dialysis or transplantation. Eye problems: Retinopathy (damage to the retina), leading to vision impairment and blindness.

Retinopathy (damage to the retina), leading to vision impairment and blindness. Nerve damage (Neuropathy): Causing pain, numbness, and weakness, particularly in the extremities, and increases the risk of foot complications and amputations.

Causing pain, numbness, and weakness, particularly in the extremities, and increases the risk of foot complications and amputations. Increased mortality: Both conditions, especially when coexisting, significantly increase the risk of premature death.

Both conditions, especially when coexisting, significantly increase the risk of premature death. Blood vessel damage: Chronically high blood sugar levels in diabetes and sustained high pressure in hypertension both inflict damage on blood vessels throughout the body, making them stiff, less elastic, and more prone to plaque buildup (atherosclerosis). This directly contributes to higher blood pressure and increases the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Warning signs for diabetes and hypertension

Youth are also vulnerable to hypertension risks.(Freepik)

Dr Rangwala said, “One of the most alarming aspects of hypertension and diabetes is their often symptomless nature in the early stages, which makes regular screening and awareness of subtle changes in your body crucial. Diabetes, particularly Type 2, can also develop gradually with mild symptoms that often go unnoticed. Hypertension is often asymptomatic. Many people live with high blood pressure for years without knowing it. When symptoms do appear, they are usually not specific and can be mistaken for other conditions. But through some common indicators, they can be understood.”

Here are the signs he shared:

Diabetes:

Increased thirst (polydipsia): Feeling constantly parched, no matter how much you drink.

Feeling constantly parched, no matter how much you drink. Frequent urination (polyuria): Needing to use the restroom more often than usual, especially at night. This is your body's attempt to flush out excess sugar.

Needing to use the restroom more often than usual, especially at night. This is your body's attempt to flush out excess sugar. Increased hunger (polyphagia): Feeling hungry even after eating, as your cells aren't effectively using glucose for energy.

Feeling hungry even after eating, as your cells aren't effectively using glucose for energy. Unexplained weight loss: Despite eating more, you may lose weight as your body starts burning fat and muscle for energy.

Despite eating more, you may lose weight as your body starts burning fat and muscle for energy. Fatigue and weakness: Feeling excessively tired and lacking energy, even after adequate rest.

Feeling excessively tired and lacking energy, even after adequate rest. Blurred vision: High blood sugar can affect the small blood vessels in the eyes, leading to temporary vision changes.

High blood sugar can affect the small blood vessels in the eyes, leading to temporary vision changes. Slow-healing sores or frequent infections: High blood sugar impairs your body's ability to heal and fight off infections (e.g., urinary tract infections, yeast infections, skin infections).

High blood sugar impairs your body's ability to heal and fight off infections (e.g., urinary tract infections, yeast infections, skin infections). Tingling or numbness in hands or feet (neuropathy): High blood sugar can damage nerves.

High blood sugar can damage nerves. Darkened skin patches (Acanthosis Nigricans): Velvety, dark patches of skin, often around the neck, armpits, or groin, can indicate insulin resistance.

Hypertension:

Frequent headaches: Especially in the morning, or headaches that are unusual for you.

Especially in the morning, or headaches that are unusual for you. Dizziness or lightheadedness: Feeling unsteady or faint.

Feeling unsteady or faint. Nosebleeds: While common, frequent or unexplained nosebleeds can be a sign.

While common, frequent or unexplained nosebleeds can be a sign. Blurred vision: Due to damage to the small blood vessels in the eyes.

Due to damage to the small blood vessels in the eyes. Fatigue or confusion: Unexplained tiredness or mental fogginess.

Unexplained tiredness or mental fogginess. Chest pain: Discomfort in the chest with shortness of breath

Discomfort in the chest with shortness of breath Pulsating sensation: in the neck or ears.

Healthy lifestyle that helps to better prevent and manage

Dr Joozer Rangwala shared 7 essential lifestyle habits to help manage:

Balanced diet: Focus on whole, unprocessed foods. Limit saturated and trans fats, added sugars, and sodium. Adopt approaches like the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet, which emphasises fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy. Regular physical activity: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week, along with muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week. Maintain a healthy weight: Losing even a small amount of weight can significantly improve both blood pressure and blood sugar control. Limit alcohol intake: Excessive alcohol consumption can raise blood pressure and blood sugar. Quit smoking: Smoking dramatically increases the risk of cardiovascular complications in both conditions. Avoid Tobacco in any form, Gutkha, Snuff, Toothpaste, smoking, cigar, VAP, etc. Manage stress: Practice stress-reduction techniques like meditation, yoga, or spending time in nature. Adequate sound sleep: Sleep is essential to ensure body rest and rejuvenate all body cells, along with organs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.