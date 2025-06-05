Hypertension in pregnancy could put your baby at risk: Here’s how to stay safe

Hypertension or high blood pressure during and after pregnancy is a serious health issue that can impact both the mother and baby. The diagnosis of high blood pressure in pregnancy can have a profound impact on the mother and baby. Don’t let high BP steal your happy delivery: What every mom-to-be must know.(Image by Unsplash)

The pregnancy risk no one talks about until it’s too late

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Madhu Goel, Director - Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fortis La Femme in Delhi's GK, shared, “In today's world where lifestyle diseases are on the rise, we are seeing more patients with pregnancy and high blood pressure. When the blood pressure is more than or equal to 140 / 90 on 2 or more occasions 6 or more hours apart it is said to be high blood pressure.”

She explained, “The high blood pressure can be pre existing as in it was already high when the pregnancy happened or the blood pressure can rise due to pregnancy which is called pregnancy induced blood pressure. This happens after 20 weeks of pregnancy.”

Preeclampsia is a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication characterised by high blood pressure, swollen feet, ankles and face and severe headaches. (Shutterstock )

Dr Madhu Goel elaborated, “High blood pressure can affect both the mother and the baby. It can led to preeclampsia where along with high blood pressure there is some organ damage. More worryingly it can cause eclampsia, where the patient can throw fits, HELLP syndrome characterized by haemolysis, elevated liver enzymes and low platelet count. It can result in post partum haemorrhage that is excessive bleeding following delivery which can be difficult to manage.”

According to the expert, untreated high blood pressure and it's complications can in some cases lead to maternal death. She revealed, “It can also effect the baby. Since there can be less blood flow to the baby it can cause low birth weight or small for gestational age baby. Since the cure for this is delivery, it can be the reason for preterm babies, that is delivery before time.”

Hypertension and pregnancy: Essential guidelines for expectant mothers to manage high blood pressure (Photo by Tech Explorist)

Doctor's advise to stay safe

Early detection is the key to manage high blood pressure. Dr Madhu Goel advised, “Regular pregnancy checks are essential. At each visit the blood pressure must be checked properly. If required appropriate blood pressure medication should be started and these must be taken regularly, on time. In these cases home monitoring of blood pressure can be done and if it still remains high you should contact your doctor.”

She concluded, “At some point delivery will be advised and this should be done in adequately equipped hospital with good nursery facilities. These days low dose Ecosprin is started before 16 weeks in patients who are at high risk for high blood pressure in pregnancy . This has been shown to prevent complications associated with it. So, be aware of this dreadful complication and take requisite steps for a happy and healthy delivery.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.