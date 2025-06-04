10 must-follow hypertension rules for pregnant women to manage blood pressure

Most of the women don’t even realise that they have hypertension but managing blood pressure during and after pregnancy requires timely action, support and awareness. If left untreated, it can lead to complications. The silent threat: Managing hypertension during and after pregnancy.(Image by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Dimple Bordoloi, Head of Department Laparoscopic, Gynaecology, Obstetrics and Cosmetic Gynaecology at MASSH Manas Hospital, shared, “Managing hypertension during and after pregnancy requires a multidisciplinary team approach of the obstetrician, physician or the internal medicine and the neonatologist. It includes lifestyle modifications, medicines and close monitoring of the mother and the baby.”

RCOG guidelines managing hypertension during and after pregnancy emphasizes on the importance of monitoring the blood pressure, using appropriate pharmacological treatments when necessary and providing the postpartum care to manage the continued hypertension.

Special attention has to be made to the hypertension in pregnancy, including the preeclampsia and the postpartum hypertension, offering recommendations for the blood pressure targets, the medication choices and the follow-up.

Preventive measures

Dr Dimple Bordoloi suggested -

1. Women at high risk of developing hypertension during pregnancy should be started on low dose aspirin ( 75mg to 150 mg ) from 12-16 weeks of gestation upto 34-36 weeks depending on the condition of the woman.

According to the WHO, low-dose aspirin may help prevent preeclampsia in women at high risk and should be started before 20 weeks of pregnancy.(HT file photo)

2. Magnesium sulphate may also be used for preventing seizures during pregnancy just before delivery and in the immediate post partum period.

3. During pregnancy, regular antenatal check-ups, where we monitor the blood pressure and the fetal health, is essential. The target blood pressure is important, especially in the postpartum period where the physiological rise can occur. Daily measurement for the first two days after birth and at least once during day 3 and day 5 are recommended. The target blood pressure should be below 135-85 mmHg or 140-150 mmHg by 90-100 mmHg depending upon the specific situation and the woman's condition.

4. In the postpartum period, regular BP monitor daily for the first 2 days, then on day3 and days. Follow up check up at 10 days and then at 6-8 weeks with physician

5. The medicine choices can include Levitolol, which is the first-line medicine for moderate hypertension. Various other options like Methyldopa and Nefedipine can also be used. AC inhibitors and alpha blockers are not appropriate in pregnancy.

6. Follow-up with the medical team should be recommended at 6-8 weeks after birth for women who have had gestational hypertension.

Gestational hypertension usually develops in the second half of pregnancy. This condition occurs when expecting mother are diagnosed with high blood pressure after 20 weeks of pregnany albeit without any protein in urine or heart/kidney problem. It is different from pre-eclampsia which is a multisystem disorder and is usually associated with raised blood pressure and proteinuria.(Pexels)

7. Low-dose aspirin in the doses of 75mg to 150mg may be recommended to reduce the risk of preeclampsia which can be started between 12 to 16 weeks of gestation in those women who are at risk of developing hypertension in pregnancy later throughout the gestational age.

8. Lifestyle changes in the form of maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet, and regular exercise is recommended.

9. Avoid smoking, alcohol and get plenty of sleep.

10. Also, reducing the salt intake is required in chronic hypertension.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.