Dentist says ‘number 1 cause of cavities is mouth breathing not sugar’; shares 7 more oral hygiene tips

Just like your mental and physical health, your oral health matters too. Several studies have shown how poor oral care leads to several diseases, including triggering cardiovascular problems, pancreatic cancer, and a few other illnesses. Therefore, taking precautions and following proper hygiene becomes of utmost importance. The dentist stresses that one needs to floss if one wants to reduce Alzheimer’s, heart disease, and stroke risk.

Also Read | Fitness coach says he ‘lost 25 kilos and kept it off for 17 years’ using 5 weight loss hacks: Eating vegetables to sleep

8 oral hygiene tips shared by a dentist

In a video shared on July 3, dentist Dr Mark Burhenne, who has over 41 years of experience, talked about oral hygiene, listing 8 things to keep in mind if you want to have healthy teeth and a mouth. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Advice I would give you as a dentist of 41 years – if I wasn't afraid of hurting your feelings.”

Let's learn more about the tips the dentist shared:

1. Stop buying gummy vitamins. According to a dental report, they tend to damage the teeth enamel. Hence, it is better to limit the consumption of gummy vitamins and brush your teeth shortly after eating them.

2. Drool on your pillow, twisted bedsheets, or snoring at any age (infant, child, or adult) means intervention is needed by an airway dentist and a myofunctional therapist (yes, it’s that serious).

3. Using crest white strips is making you more prone to cavities, gum recession and sensitivity.

4. Your bad breath is caused by an oral microbiome imbalance.

5. Soda is more acidic than Coke Zero (and both are terrible for your teeth).

6. Chewing xylitol gum is an excellent and science-backed way to prevent cavities. For the uninitiated, xylitol is a low-calorie, non-glycemic sweetener. It is a sugar substitute in some gums and candies, and some oral care products, such as toothpastes, dental flosses, and mouthwashes

7. The number one cause of cavities is mouth breathing, NOT sugar.

8. You need to floss if you want to reduce Alzheimer’s, heart disease, and stroke risk.

Why is oral hygiene important?

According to the Mayo Clinic, without good oral hygiene, germs can reach levels that might lead to infections, such as tooth decay and gum disease. Studies suggest that oral germs and inflammation might play a role in some diseases. And certain diseases, such as diabetes and HIV/AIDS, can lower the body's ability to fight infection. That can make oral health problems worse.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.