Can a root canal weaken your tooth? Dentist debunks 3 common myths about the dental procedure

Root canal is a common dental procedure, but it still strikes fear, the kind that makes people think twice before opting for this procedure. Much of this fear really comes from a lack of information, which, like many things, fuels widespread myths and misinformation. The myths typically include pain, long-term consequences, frequent follow ups and more. But really, the reality is far less dramatic. Root canals may not be as intimidating as you have perceived them in your head.

Dr Harleen Gandhi Kalsi, Cosmetic Dentist and Founder of Meraki Dental Studio, shared with HT Lifestyle more about root canal treatment, breaking down the technical aspects.

Describing what root canal treatment is, she explained, “Root canal refers to a dental procedure aimed at saving the tooth which has been decayed, infected or even injured. Dentists work by removing the infected tooth pulp, cleaning the root canal and filling and sealing the space that has been extracted. After this procedure, the final step is crown placement for protection and restoration of the tooth’s function."

Addressing the fears, Dr Harleen Gandhi Kalsi narrowed down 3 popular myths surrounding root canals and debunked them with her medical insights:

Myth 1- Root canal is responsible for the weakening of the tooth

Facts:

A tooth needs a root canal, but if damaged or decayed, it needs to be protected too. The root canal procedure is not damaging to the tooth; rather, it saves it.

Be cautious to following root canal treatment by tooth crowning, as without crowning, the tooth can become brittle over time and get damaged further.

What happens if you skip a root canal: Skipping a root canal would result in losing the tooth entirely. With proper restoration and care, a root canal-treated tooth can last as long as your natural teeth.

The decay may spread if the root canal is not done.(Freepik)

Myth 2 - Crowning is not necessary post root canal

Facts:

The molars and premolars’ sets of teeth function as chewing teeth. But after a root canal is performed, teeth become hollow, and this enhances the risk of fractures.

That is why tooth crowning is important to prevent the tooth from any further damage or breakage. If the tooth is towards the front side. Only filling might suffice in certain cases.

Myth 3- Root canal is a painful procedure.

Facts:

This is one of the most persistent myths. With modern anaesthesia and technology, root canals are no more uncomfortable than getting a regular filling.

The real pain usually comes from delaying the treatment and letting the infection progress.

The dentist concluded, “There is no scientific evidence that root canals weaken your tooth; rather, they protect it from the extraction procedure. The only thing to keep in mind is to restore it properly with a crown and also take proper post-care. Avoiding or delaying this procedure, just out of fear or misinformation, can lead to serious tooth concerns such as abscesses or bone loss. So next time you hear someone say, ‘Root canals ruin teeth,’ you’ll know better. Trust your dentist, and give your tooth the second chance it deserves.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.