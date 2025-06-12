Sore throat to toothache: 6 common kitchen ingredients that help support common health issues naturally

The kitchen may as well be the first line of defence when it comes to taking care of your everyday health. Whether it’s bloating after a heavy meal or a stubborn common cold, there are some time-tested ingredients in your kitchen that even your grandmothers may swear by. These ingredients, from spices to seeds, support natural healing. Kitchen staples can naturally support everyday issues like cold or bloating.(Shutterstock)

Dr Manju Singh, Senior Homoeopathic Medical Officer at SBL Global, shared with HT Lifestyle top kitchen staples that may already be a part of your daily meals, but when taken in specific ways, can become powerful allies in supporting your health.

Here are the herbs, spices, and seeds she shared, decoding the benefits in treating everyday health concerns:

1. Turmeric: Anti-inflammatory

Turmeric closes inflammatory pathways.(Shutterstock)

It is used in home-cooked meals, milk, or applied as a paste. Turmeric or ‘haldi’ is not just a spice; it’s a wonder herb with anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties.

Turmeric helps in wound healing, reducing joint pain, boosting immunity, and soothing sore throats.

In homoeopathy too, Curcuma longa (made from turmeric) is sometimes used for liver-related issues and skin problems. Whether in raw or cooked form, turmeric is an everyday ingredient with extraordinary healing power.

2. Ginger: Natural remedy for digestion and colds

Ginger reduces nausea.(Shutterstock)

Ginger helps ease digestion, reduce nausea, and fight colds and coughs.

Used to treat gastric discomfort and sore throats.

A warm cup of ginger tea can work wonders when feeling under the weather. Its heating effect also makes it ideal for relieving joint stiffness, especially in cold weather.

3. Tulsi (holy basil): Immunity booster

Tulsi improves sore throat.(Shutterstock)

Tulsi is called the ‘queen of herbs’ for a reason. It fights infections, improves respiratory health, and calms the nerves.

A few fresh tulsi leaves boiled in water with honey and lemon can soothe a sore throat and ease sinus issues. I

In homoeopathy, it is used for respiratory ailments and stress relief.

4. Coriander: Improves acidity

Coriander is not just for garnish. It helps with bloating too,(Shutterstock)

Coriander seeds and leaves are often used in cooking for flavour, but they also aid digestion, reduce bloating, and help lower blood sugar.

Coriander water is a common home remedy for acidity, gas and other digestive discomfort.

A simple coriander tea can help cleanse the system gently, without side effects.

5. Clove: For pain and infections

Cloves ease toothaches.(Shutterstock)

Clove, or ‘laung’, is a powerful spice used both in cooking and healing.

A clove placed on an aching tooth or used in clove oil helps relieve toothache and gum pain. It has antibacterial and analgesic properties.

It also helps with an upset stomach and benefits spasmodic cough.

6. Cumin: Detoxes liver

Soak a handful of cumin seeds overnight, strain and drink it the next morning on an empty stomach. This is an excellent low-calorie drink that also boosts digestion.(Unsplash)

‘Jeera’ or cumin boosts digestion, relieves stomach cramps, and even helps detox the liver.

Jeera water first thing in the morning is a traditional remedy for bloating and acidity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.