Ancient wisdom 101: Expert shares 7 tips how Indian foods guide daily wellness

In Indian kitchens, wellness isn't just a modern trend, it's a time-honoured tradition. Rooted in ancient wisdom, it is preserved and practiced daily through food, rituals, and mindful living. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Monica B. Sood, CEO, Navjivan Health Services shared how Indian kitchen and food secrets guide wellness and overall wellbeing. Also read | Cardiologist reveals top 7 foods to protect your heart against sudden cardiac arrest: Millets to lentils and legumes Wellness is preserved and practiced daily through food, rituals, and mindful living. (Pexels)

1. The masala dabba as a medicine chest

Turmeric, cumin, coriander, ginger, fennel, and fenugreek are not just for taste but for health. Turmeric is revered for its anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties while cumin aids digestion and fennel soothes bloating. Every pinch added to the pan has a purpose beyond flavor.

2. Ghee is the golden elixir

Homemade ghee is a daily essential. It is rich in healthy fats, nourishes the body, improves digestion, and enhances nutrient absorption.

3. Herbal infusions over coffee

Many Indian homes brew kadha or herbal teas with tulsi, ginger, cinnamon, and black pepper are perfect to boost immunity and soothe colds, especially in changing seasons. It’s a ritual of preventive care passed across generations. Also read | Doctor says eating these 6 foods every day can transform your overall health and skin: 'Eat just 1 egg a day'

Spices used in foods are also healthy for our body.(Freepik)

4. Cooking according to seasons

Eat in sync with nature. Like in summers, cooling foods like yogurt, cucumber, and coconut water dominate, while in winters, warming dishes with sesame, jaggery, and spices are preferred. So, adapt your kitchen as the seasons change.

5. Fermented foods for gut health

Homemade pickles, buttermilk, and curd are staples that nurture gut flora. These traditional probiotics aid digestion, boost metabolism, and strengthen your immunity.

6. Food as mind medicine

Meals are prepared and consumed mindfully. Eating freshly cooked, home-prepared food in a calm environment is seen as nourishment, not just for the body but also for mental and emotional balance. Also read | Right swipe on healthy eating: 6 smart food pairs you need to have on your plate now

7. Grandmother’s remedies still reign

From turmeric milk for sore throats to ajwain water for stomach aches, these simple and time-tested remedies are still trusted before reaching for a pill.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.