Cardiologist reveals top 7 foods to protect your heart against sudden cardiac arrest: Millets to lentils and legumes

Healthy eating plays a crucial role in protecting against heart diseases and cardiac arrest. By incorporating certain foods and nutrients into your daily diet, such as fresh fruits and millets, you can significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr N Sandeep, consultant, cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada shared some key strategies to get you started. To save yourself from sudden cardiac arrest, focus on incorporating these heart-healthy foods into your diet.

Why following a heart-healthy diet matters

He said, “Currently, in India, heart disease is emerging as the leading cause of death. Changing lifestyle and dietary habits have been identified as the primary risk factors for the development of heart disease. Several studies have proven that adopting a healthy lifestyle and following a heart-healthy diet play a crucial role in the prevention of heart disease.”

Dr Sandeep added, “India has a variety of cuisines. The traditional Indian diet is practised in accordance with the principles of moderation, variety and balance in a dietary approach befitting the dietetics paradigm recommended for overall health."

With urbanisation and the modern-day lifestyle seeping in, there has been an increase in consumption of processed foods, which, in the long run, has a negative impact on the heart, he said. Dr Sandeep said, “Long-term cardiovascular health can be fostered by reassessing our traditional dietary patterns and blending them with the principles of contemporary nutritional science.”

According to Dr Sandeep, national and international cardiac guidelines list the following foods as ‘the top foods to protect your heart’:

Incorporating millets, lentils, and legumes into your diet can have numerous benefits for heart health. (Freepik)

1. Millets

“Some of the millets, such as ragi, jowar and bajra, are considered superfoods that could be consumed by diabetic and heart patients. These foods are high in nutrients, full of fibre, and low glycemic. They can help manage blood sugar and cholesterol, two of the big risk factors leading to heart disease,” he said.

2. Leafy greens

Dr Sandeep added, “Leafy greens, such as palak and methi, are also packed with essential nutrients such as potassium and nitrates. These essential nutrients boost arterial functions and also help lower blood sugar levels.Leafy greens like palak (spinach), Methi (fenugreek), and so on are also dense with nutrients, including potassium and nitrates. These nutrients increase the function of the arteries, and also work to reduce blood sugar.”

3. Nuts

According to him, “Nuts like almonds and walnuts contain high levels of omega-3 fats and plant sterols. Eating a handful of nuts each day can increase the HDL, or good cholesterol, properties in your body and lower your bad cholesterol, i.e. LDL levels, which in turn lowers the risk of plaque in the arteries — another deadly contributor to heart disease.”

4. Cold-pressed oils

“Oils that are cold-pressed as mustard or groundnut, etc., are less processed with chemical solvents and high heat. These oils are rich in unprocessed vitamins and oils. As a part of a balanced diet, these oils offer heart-healthy, unsaturated fats as opposed to the trans-fat-laden vanaspati,” Dr Sandeep said.

5. Lentils and legumes

He added, “Lentils are rich in plant-based proteins which help in reducing cholesterol. They are also helpful for weight control. Chana, rajma, moong, beans, peas, dals, etc. are brilliant instances of lentils and legumes.”

6. Fresh fruits

“Include fresh and seasonal fruits such as guava, amla and pomegranate, which are a good source of antioxidants and vitamin C to reduce oxidative stress on the heart,” Dr Sandeep said.

7. Spices and aromatics

He concluded, “Many of the spices and aromatics used in Indian cooking, such as turmeric and garlic, have antibacterial, cholesterol-lowering, and anti-inflammatory effects. They promote healthy arteries and help with blood circulation.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.