Best fish oil capsules for skin and hair: 8 options for natural glow and growth

If your beauty cabinet is already packed but not showing results, it might be time to look inside. You might be low on essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, which play a crucial role in maintaining skin hydration, elasticity, and hair strength. But most of us don’t get enough of these nutrients through diet alone. This is where fish oil capsules come in. These tiny, power-packed supplements work from within to reduce inflammation, boost collagen production, nourish hair follicles, and give your skin that healthy, radiant glow. Unlike topical creams, fish oil delivers long-lasting results from the inside out. In this guide, we have highlighted 10 of the best fish oil capsules for skin and hair that can help you restore what your body might be missing. Fish oil capsules can support your overall health.(Adobe Stock)

Omega-3s may help improve hair thickness and growth (International Journal of Molecular Sciences). Here are some of the best fish oil capsules that you may try in 2025 but only after consulting your healthcare provider:

These triple-strength fish oil capsules deliver 550mg EPA and 350mg DHA per capsule. They are ideal for promoting joint health, glowing skin, and stronger hair. The advanced enteric coating prevents fishy burps and enhances nutrient absorption. Rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3s, this fish oil supplement is dairy-free, gluten-free, and keto-friendly.

Reasons to buy High potency Burpless Good EPA:DHA ratio Reasons to avoid Capsule size may be large for some

Customers' reactions: Customers loved these best omega-3 supplements for joint relief and skin glow. However, feedback was mixed on taste and burp control.

Formulated with 180mg EPA and 120mg DHA, these fish oil capsules support joint mobility, brain function, and youthful skin. They reduce inflammation and improve post-workout recovery. The vanilla coating improves taste and the swallowing experience.

Reasons to buy Flavoured Effective for joint and skin wellness Reasons to avoid Some users reported fishy burps

Customers' reactions: This best fish oil capsules for skin and hair is good for energy, joint pain, and glowing skin. They liked the taste, but opinions were mixed on burp quality.

Certified for purity and potency, these fish oil capsules are packed with 180mg EPA and 120mg DHA per capsule. It supports joint flexibility, reduces inflammation, and promotes better circulation and recovery. Moreover, these fish oil capsules for skin and hair are also beneficial for skin texture and elasticity.

Reasons to buy No aftertaste Trust-certified Some users reported a mild odor Reasons to avoid Some users reported a mild odor

Customers' reactions: Customers have a positive impact on quality and skin health. However, a few complained about the odour.

These triple-strength omega-3 capsules provide 892mg EPA and 594mg DHA, plus vitamins D3 and E for extra immune and skin nourishment. The lemon flavour also eliminates the fishy aftertaste. The two-soft gel serving supports skin elasticity, hair strength, heart and joint health, and overall anti-ageing benefits. Designed for optimal absorption and sourced from deep-sea fish, these best fish oil supplements are tested for heavy metals and contaminants.

Reasons to buy High strength Flavoured Added vitamins Reasons to avoid Two-capsule serving sizes may not suit everyone

Customers' reactions: Customers liked the joint comfort and smoother skin effectiveness. Some even appreciated the product's burpless formula.

TrueBasics delivers 525mg EPA and 375mg DHA per serving for heart health, joint support, and glowing skin. Its enteric coating ensures no fishy burps and better nutrient absorption. With the triple-strength formula, these fish oil capsules promote radiant skin, improved brain function, and reduced inflammation. Moreover, it is ideal for busy lifestyles, free of heavy metals and offers clean, tested ingredients for daily use.

Reasons to buy Clean-label certified Easy to absorb Reasons to avoid Large capsule size

Customers' reactions: Customers praised the joint and skin benefits of these fish oil capsules. However, reviews were mixed on size and smell.

These high-strength fish oil capsules offer 495mg EPA and 330mg DHA per softgel, promoting youthful skin, soft hair, joint flexibility, and cardiovascular well-being. They are molecularly distilled for purity and delivered in triglyceride form for faster absorption. The burpless formula ensures no fishy taste, and each softgel helps fight inflammation and dryness, supporting smoother, clearer skin and improved scalp health.

Reasons to buy Highly absorbable No fishy burps Reasons to avoid Slightly expensive for some users

Customers' reactions: Customers trusted the effectiveness of this best fish oil supplement. It helps reduce joint inflammation and brightens skin.

This Australian-made fish oil provides 270mg EPA and 180mg DHA per capsule, supporting skin hydration, heart health, joint mobility, and eye care. It’s sustainably sourced and odorless, which makes these fish oil capsules suitable for those sensitive to smell. With regular use, it helps maintain skin elasticity, reduces dryness, and supports shiny, stronger hair. Moreover, it is IFOS-certified and suitable for long-term, anti-ageing supplementation.

Reasons to buy High concentration No fishy odour Reasons to avoid Large capsule and seal concerns

Customers' reactions: This product is well-received for skin texture and joint support.

Infused with vitamin E, these fish oil capsules deliver 180mg EPA and 120mg DHA to support skin radiance, hair health, brain performance, and heart function. They are sourced from salmon and tested for purity, which helps improve elasticity, reduce breakouts, and support scalp nourishment. Each capsule helps maintain skin balance, making it a good daily companion for holistic skin and hair care.

Reasons to buy Budget-friendly Supports multiple functions Reasons to avoid May cause skin reactions in rare cases

Customers' reactions: Customers appreciated the capsule's effectiveness on energy and skin health. However, a few noted minor allergies.

Top features of the best fish oil capsules:

Best fish oil capsules Omega-3 content (EPA + DHA) Flavor / taste Special features / notes WOW Life Science Omega-3 Fish Oil 550 mg EPA + 350 mg DHA Natural, burpless, no added flavor Advanced absorption, enteric coating, mercury-free HealthKart HK Vitals Fish Oil 180 mg EPA + 120 mg DHA = 300 mg Vanilla flavor Easy to swallow MuscleBlaze Omega 3 Fish Oil 180 mg EPA + 120 mg DHA = 300 mg No fishy aftertaste Certified purity, no fishy burps Neuherbs Deep Sea Omega 3 Fish Oil 892 mg EPA + 594 mg DHA = 1,486 mg Lemon flavor Contains Vitamin D3 & E, triple strength TrueBasics Omega 3 Fish Oil 525 mg EPA + 375 mg DHA = 900 mg Natural/no added flavor Triglyceride form, clean label certified Carbamide Forte Triple Strength Omega 3 495 mg EPA + 330 mg DHA = 825 mg Natural, burp-free Pharma-grade, molecularly distilled Swisse Fish Oil 1500mg Not specified (total 1500 mg fish oil) Odorless Sustainably sourced wild fish oil TATA 1mg Salmon Omega 3 Fish Oil 180 mg EPA + 120 mg DHA = 300 mg Pleasant natural smell High absorption, salmon oil

Are fish oil capsules good for skin and hair health?

Yes, fish oil supplements are beneficial for skin and hair because of their rich content of omega-3 fatty acids, primarily EPA and DHA.

These nutrients help maintain skin hydration, reduce inflammation, and support the skin barrier, resulting in fewer breakouts and smoother texture.

Omega-3 supplements may help reduce dementia and age-related cognitive decline by as much as 20% (A study published in Nutrients).

For hair, omega-3s nourish follicles, promote shine, and may reduce hair fall by improving scalp health.

It has been reported as a potential supplement to ameliorate the severity of some skin disorders like photoageing, skin cancer, dermatitis and more (A study published in Marine Drugs).

How to choose the best fish oil capsules?

1. Look for high levels of EPA and DHA. These are the most beneficial omega-3s for skin, hair, heart, and joint health.

2. Choose the right fish oil capsules that are third-party tested or have certifications (like IFOS) to ensure purity and safety from heavy metals.

3. Prefer fish oil capsules made from cold-water, wild-caught fish like salmon, mackerel, or sardines.

4. Opt for triglyceride or re-esterified triglyceride forms. They are more bioavailable than ethyl esters.

5. Look for enteric-coated or flavoured options to avoid unpleasant burps or taste.

6. To enjoy fish oil capsules' benefits, look for products with added vitamin E or D3. They offer bonus benefits for skin, immunity, and joint support.

Frequently asked questions What are the benefits of fish oil capsules? Fish oil capsules support heart, brain, skin, and joint health. They reduce inflammation, hydrate skin, boost hair strength, and improve cholesterol levels.

What are the side effects of fish oil capsules? Some people may experience fishy burps, an upset stomach, or a slight aftertaste. High doses can lead to thinning blood, so consult a doctor before long-term or heavy usage.

When is the best time to take fish oil capsules, morning or night? You can take fish oil capsules any time with meals, but many prefer morning to avoid burps or discomfort. Taking them with food also improves omega-3 absorption.

Can fish oil capsules help with acne? Yes, fish oil’s anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce acne breakouts by lowering sebum production and calming skin inflammation, especially in cases of hormonal or cystic acne.

