Right swipe on healthy eating: 6 smart food pairs you need to have on your plate now

Good things come in twos, whether it's instant noodles at a hill station or popcorn and movies. Similarly, when it comes to healthy eating, you can enjoy power duos as well. Certain foods, whether fruits or veggies, when combined with the right counterparts, become nutritionally more powerful. Like a nutritional powerhouse, these combinations of everyday foods help strengthen each other’s benefits. Honey and yoghurt are a good combination.(Shutterstock)

Dr Karan Rajan and health influencer Cory Rodriguez took to Instagram to share 4 powerful food combos that you can't miss.

These are the combinations they shared:

1. Raspberries + Dark Chocolate

The anthocyanins in the raspberries can synergise with the flavanols in the chocolate creating an antioxidant powerhouse snack.

2. Tomatoes + Avocados

The monounsaturated fats from the avocado help to boost the absorption of the fat-soluble antioxidant lycopene from the tomatoes.

3. Honey + Greek yoghurt

The prebiotics in the honey help the probiotics in the yoghurt to survive longer in the gut.

4. Beans + Rice

The fibre and protein in the beans can help you slow down the digestion of rice, and this combination stimulates satiety hormones, keeping you filled for longer.

5. Watermelon + Feta

The potassium in the watermelon pairs with the salt in the feta, helping you to balance your electrolytes.

6. Broccoli + Garlic

The prebiotic fibre inulin in the garlic helps you absorb more calcium from the broccoli.

Whether you're having it as a snack or tossing it together for lunch, the right food pairing can uplift and support each other’s nutrients, and in some cases, even help sustain those nutritional benefits for longer. This smart matching is a smarter approach to healthy eating. It makes everyday meals, snacks or full meals more nutritionally beneficial for you. Next time you plan to base the potency of your meal on just one superfood, stay one step ahead of your fitness plan with the help of smart matches. You may or may not get the right matches on dating apps, but at least you can be a matchmaker and right swipe for your health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.