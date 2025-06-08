Doctor says eating these 6 foods every day can transform your overall health and skin: 'Eat just 1 egg a day'

When it comes to our health and skincare, we often spend money and time on expensive products and treatments yet overlook the most basic and vital factor: our diet. Incorporating certain ingredients, high-protein foods, and nutrient-rich vegetables can make a significant difference. (Also read: Doctor explains how changing seasons impact your skin and what to do about it ) Discover everyday foods that provide over 100 percent of essential nutrients. (Pixabay)

In their joint May 7 Instagram post, NHS surgeon Dr Karan Rajan and health coach Cory Rodriguez highlighted how incorporating certain everyday ingredients can provide over 100 percent of essential vitamins and minerals, supporting everything from skin health to immunity. Here's what they said:

1 Red bell pepper

Just one of these vibrant veggies packs over 100 percent of your daily vitamin C requirement, which plays a crucial role in boosting iron absorption, reducing oxidative stress, and supporting collagen production.

1 egg

A simple egg a day provides all the biotin (vitamin B7) you need, which is essential for maintaining healthy hair and skin.

2 sardines

These small fish are nutritional powerhouses. Eating two sardines every day gives you more than 100 percent of your daily vitamin B12 intake, which is vital for maintaining nerve function, supporting brain health and producing red blood cells.

1 sweet potato

This humble root vegetable is rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. One sweet potato supplies over 100 percent of your daily vitamin A needs, which is crucial for maintaining healthy vision, skin, and immune function.

1 ounce of mussels

Often underrated, mussels are an excellent source of manganese. A single ounce every day gives you more than 100 percent of your daily requirement. Manganese is a trace mineral essential for bone development and metabolic function.

2 tablespoons of sunflower seeds

Add these to your salads or smoothies and you'll get over 100 percent of your vitamin E for the day. Vitamin E is a potent antioxidant that protects your cells, supports immune health, and contributes to glowing skin.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.