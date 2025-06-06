Doctor explains how changing seasons impact your skin and what to do about it

Seasonal changes can be surprisingly harsh on your skin. One week, you're dealing with heat and humidity, and the next week, you're dealing with cool, dry air that dries out your skin, causing it to feel tight, flaky, or irritated. Weather changes just don't impact what we wear, they also require changes in how we take care of our skin and body. (Also read: How do Bollywood stars look years younger than their age? Celebrity dermatologist spills the skincare secrets ) Check out how to care for your skin as weather changes. (Shutterstock)

Dr. Gajanan Jadhao, Founder and Chief Hair Transplant Surgeon, shared with HT Lifestyle some helpful tips and easy strategies to transition your skin and body through seasonal changes, whether you're transitioning from summer to autumn, winter to spring, or in between.

Why does weather transition affect skin

Our skin acts as a barrier between our internal systems and the external environment. Changes in the environment, such as temperature changes, humidity changes, and exposure to UV rays, can interfere with the skin barrier.

These interferences result in:

Moisture loss and dryness increase oil production, causing flare-ups in skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne.

Sensitivity, redness, or irritation.

Consider your skin like your wardrobe, it should adapt to the weather. Let's break down what your skin requires, season by season.

1. Summer-to-fall transition: Rehydration and barrier repair

As the warm weather of summer transitions into autumn, humidity decreases, and air gets drier and cooler. What's the effect? Skin feels tight, flaky, or irritated. For people with conditions like eczema and psoriasis, it is the worst at this time.

What to do:

Drink lots of water and start using a humidifier to keep your home environment skin-friendly.

Switch to moisturisers that have ingredients that are good for your skin, such as ceramides, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid; ditch those lightweight lotions for this weather.

Exfoliation is necessary to build healthy skin; dead skin tends to accumulate quickly in dry air. Gently exfoliating once or twice weekly can help moisturisers penetrate more deeply into your skin.

Never forget your hands and feet. These are important parts of your body and tend to be drier than other parts, put on a rich balm or a hand or foot cream at night, and wear cotton gloves or socks to retain moisture overnight.

2. Fall to winter transition: Lock in moisture and protect

Winter tends to be the harshest season for skin. Dry, cold air and indoor heat draw the moisture from your skin, causing it to crack, itch, and inflame.

What to do:

Use a humidifier. Indoor central heat lowers indoor humidity. A humidifier can replenish the moisture your skin needs.

Add body oils to your routine. Natural oils such as jojoba, coconut, or almond oil form a barrier that traps moisture.

Creamy cleansers are your friend. Foaming cleansers are too harsh. Use cream-based or oil-based cleansers that are good for your skin barrier and its best friend.

Lip and hand care is a must. Apply an SPF lip balm during the day and reapply it often. Carry hand cream and apply it after each hand wash.

3. Winter to spring transition: Balance and refresh

As the temperature climbs, your skin's oil levels might go up, but after winter's dry cold, your skin tends to get more sensitive, dry, and flaky.

What to do:

Cleanse gently yet thoroughly and use mild cleanser, which will remove the excess oil without stripping essential oils, which are beneficial for your skin.

Use a light moisturiser. Trade heavy cream for hydrating lotions, moisturisers, or gel ones as humidity starts creeping back.

Manage seasonal allergies, as spring allergens may bother sensitive skin. Use hypoallergenic products and consult your doctor if necessary. Begin sun protection early. Even if it doesn't feel warm yet, UV rays are increasing in strength. SPF 30 or greater is a must for your skin.

4. Spring to summer transition: Shield and simplify

With heat and humidity rising, your skin can feel oily or break out more easily. Meanwhile, UV exposure grows exponentially.

What to do:

Sunscreen is non-negotiable. Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or greater daily and reapply after every two hours when outdoors to avoid sunlight exposure.

Use lightweight, breathable products, opt for oil-free or non-comedogenic lotions and serums to avoid clogged pores.

Stay hydrated, especially during humid weather and environments. Internal hydration is key to maintaining healthy skin.

Make sure to protect your scalp. Wear a hat or apply scalp SPF if your hair is thinning or a part of your hair.

General tips for all seasons

Whether it's a harsh, cold winter or scorching summer, these habits can keep your skin healthy all the time:

1. Keep to a regular routine: Your skin loves regularity. Wash, moisturise, and protect (with SPF) daily, even on mild weather days.

2. Pay attention to your skin: Your skin will let you know what it requires. When it gets tight, flaky, or oily, it's time to reassess your products or regimen.

3. Nurture your skin from inside out: Healthy skin starts with a healthy body. Drink water, eat antioxidant-rich foods (like berries, leafy greens, and nuts), and get adequate sleep. These lifestyle improvements and habits impact how your skin looks and feels.

4. Don't skip professional care routine: Check-ups with a dermatologist can help detect skin issues early, provide personalised care plans, and ensure you're using the right products for your skin type and concerns.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.