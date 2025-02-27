Seasonal changes got you sick? Don't let your skin get affected too; try these 5 skincare tips

The season is changing, transitioning from chilling winter to sweltering summer, bringing changes in the air quality, sunlight exposure and humidity. Some days are chilly, while the days are so hot you want to shed layers, and some bring unexpected rain. Seasonal changes are unpredictable. All of these may impact your skin. This necessitates you to keep your skincare in tandem with seasonal changes to prevent your skin from getting irritated or worse breakouts, especially for those with sensitive skin types. Adapt your skin's requirements to weather changes.(Shutterstock)

Much like how wardrobes are revamped with each seasonal change, skincare, too, needs to be adjusted and upgraded.

Dr Kiran Sethi, MD, founder and medical director, Isya Aesthetics, explained more about the season's influence on skin. She said, “As the seasons change, so do your skin’s needs. Fluctuations in temperature, humidity, and environmental factors can stress your skin, leading to dryness, irritation, and even breakouts. Adapting your skincare routine is important to keep your skin healthy and balanced throughout the year.”

Dr Sethi further shared 5 skincare tips to ‘weather-proof’ your skin. She also broke down the significance behind each skincare product or ingredient. Along with this, she also suggested ingredients to look out for to strengthen the skin barrier.

Choose a gentle cleanser and moisturise daily

Select a sulfate-free cleanser enriched with glycerin and aloe vera to remove dirt without stripping moisture. Use lukewarm water to prevent irritation and support your skin’s natural barrier. To moisturise, use a cream or a lotion that includes hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and niacinamide. These ingredients lock in hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, and help even out your skin tone. Apply immediately after cleansing to maximize absorption.

Exfoliate and boost with vitamin C serum

Exfoliate once or twice a week with a mild chemical exfoliant like glycolic or lactic acid. This helps remove dead cells and smooth skin texture without causing irritation. Use a vitamin C serum (10–20% concentration) for skin brightening. It also defends against free radicals. Formulas that include ferulic acid and vitamin E can also improve effectiveness and overall skin clarity.

Apply sunscreen every day

Even on cloudy days, protect your skin with a broad-spectrum sunscreen containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide and at least SPF 30. Cream-based sunscreens offer extra nourishment when skin feels dry. Reapply every two hours when outdoors.

Advanced treatments for intense hydration

Consider non-invasive treatments like bio remodelling. Profhilo, a bio remodelling procedure, uses ultrapure hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and improve skin elasticity. It also helps the skin produce more collagen and elastin, making it firmer and smoother. Another option is hydrostretch therapy using Viscoderm Hydrobooster. With stabilised hyaluronic acid, it smooths fine lines and hydrates the skin from within.

Strengthen your barrier

Your skin’s barrier is the first line of defence against harsh weather and pollutants. To boost your barrier, look for products that contain ceramides, peptides, cholesterol, and essential fatty acids like linoleic acid. They will protect the skin from environmental stressors and promote a healthier, more balanced complexion.

So to sum up, if you adapt your skincare to the seasons, your skin will be well protected from the changes. This not only keeps your skin healthy but also strengthens its resilience, ensuring it remains nourished and balanced all year round.

