How do Bollywood stars look years younger than their age? Celebrity dermatologist spills the skincare secrets

Ever wonder how Bollywood celebs manage to look like they've barely aged? Some stars in their 40s and 50s still have that youthful glow we all envy. It's not just good genes or camera tricks; there's a whole lot of skincare, discipline, and expert help involved. How Bollywood stars defy ageing? Dermatologist breaks down the secrets. (Instagram)

Dr Priyanka Reddy, founder and chief dermatologist at DNA Skin Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle some skincare secrets that help Bollywood stars maintain their youthful glow.

1. A well-curated skincare routine: Customised, not complicated

Celebrities don't follow 15-step routines. What they do follow is a routine that is customised for their skin type, concerns, and age. At its core, it includes the essentials, a gentle cleanser, moisturiser, and a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

To that, they add targeted activities like:

Retinoids (which help with cellular turnover)

Peptides (for collagen support)

Antioxidants like Vitamin C (which fights environmental damage and brightens the skin)

And brightening ingredients. These aren't used randomly, they're prescribed and used consistently.

2. Strategic clinical treatments

It's no secret that many Bollywood actors undergo clinical skin treatments regularly, but these are not one-off fixes. Procedures like microneedling radiofrequency (MNRF), laser toning and resurfacing, chemical peels, and injectables like Botox and fillers are done in controlled intervals under professional care.

These treatments stimulate collagen production, improve skin tone and texture, and help delay signs of ageing, not erase them overnight. However, what's crucial to note is that these treatments are supplementary, not primary. No procedure can mask unhealthy internal systems or poor lifestyle habits for too long.

3. Diet, discipline and internal wellness

This is the real secret behind youthful skin that lasts: a strong foundation of health and wellness. Most celebrities follow strict diets and work with nutritionists, fitness trainers, and doctors to ensure their body stays in peak form.

They consume diets rich in:

Antioxidants

Healthy fats (like omega-3s)

Adequate protein

Low glycemic index foods

They also prioritise hydration, sleep, and stress management. These factors impact hormonal balance, gut health, and inflammation, all of which directly affect skin, hair, and nails. You may not see it on camera, but it takes years of commitment, routine, and a disciplined lifestyle to reach and maintain that level of fitness and radiance.

4. Targeted supplementation

Another factor that plays a major role in how celebs maintain youthful skin is targeted supplements. These are taken after understanding the body's needs, sometimes through lab tests or medical evaluations.

Common supplements include:

Collagen peptides – to support skin firmness and reduce fine lines

Omega-3 fatty acids – for anti-inflammatory and skin barrier support

Vitamin C – essential for collagen synthesis

Protein supplements – especially if diet alone doesn't meet daily needs

Antioxidants like Glutathione – known for their skin-brightening and detoxifying effects

These are not miracle pills, but when paired with a healthy diet and skincare, they enhance results significantly. Again, this is not self-medicated. These are often prescribed and monitored.

5. Don't be fooled by filters and edits

This is possibly the most important point, what you see online or in movies is not the raw truth.

Behind every glowing photo or airbrushed video, there is:

A team of makeup artists, hairstylists, and stylists

Professional lighting setups

Multiple takes and angles

Skin-smoothing filters

And digital editing in post-production

Even after all the treatments and care, nobody has skin that's completely poreless, spotless, or line-free, not even the celebrities. They age too. They get breakouts. They have pigmentation. But what you see is the most perfected version, and often not the most real one.

So don't compare your bare face in natural light to a fully styled, edited image of someone in a controlled studio environment. It's not a fair fight, and it sets unrealistic expectations.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.