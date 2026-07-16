Is your yoga mat a breeding ground for bacteria? Here are 4 tips to clean it right

How to clean the yoga mat? A complete care and wash guide (Pexels) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → For a long time, like most people, many yoga practitioners have wiped their mats down with water after a session, considering the job done. It feels clean enough. It looks fine. The mat dries, gets rolled up, and isn't thought about again until the next practice. Why water alone isn't enough for yoga mat cleaning? But water only does so much. Sweat seeps into the material, bacteria settle in, and after a while, the signs start to show, first in the smell, then in the feel of the surface. The more one looks into it, the more obvious it becomes that water alone was never really the answer.

The most overlooked surface in a wellness routine Prateek Kedia, Founder and CEO, Wiselife, says, “A yoga mat is probably one of the most contact-heavy surfaces in daily life. Practitioners are on it barefoot, place their hands on it repeatedly, and often keep their face close to it for a significant portion of a session.”

Whatever is sitting on that surface is essentially in contact with the body throughout the practice. A lot of folks are kinda particular about washing their gym clothes after every session. Yet the mat that has taken in just as much, or maybe even more, usually only gets a quick wipe, then gets rolled back up like it’s nothing.

The issue with the usual cleaning options When you search for better ways to clean, you often find that the products out there are either too harsh or packed with chemicals you’re not really comfortable using. Especially on a surface you touch with your hands, and then later with your face, you know.

Strong disinfectants, alcohol-based sprays, and other aggressive cleaners might technically kill bacteria. Still, they can leave a residue behind or wear down the mat material over time. And for something meant to be part of your wellness routine, that whole approach doesn’t always feel quite right.