Dentist explains how oral health affects both expecting mother and fetus: From gingivitis to low birth weight

Many changes occur during pregnancy, including increased cravings, weight gain, nausea, swollen ankles and so on. But did you know there are several overlooked side effects of pregnancy, and one of them is right under your nose (quite literally)? It’s your mouth. Hormonal changes can also affect your teeth and gums. This is why when you are expecting, you can't skip your dentist. The hormones during pregnancy affect your oral health, which in turn impacts maternal and fetal health.(Shutterstock)

Lt Gen (Dr) Vimal Arora, MDS, Chief Clinical Officer at Clove Dental, shared with HT Lifestyle that hormonal changes during pregnancy can affect both the mother and the fetus. He emphasised that oral screening is integral to both maternal and fetal wellbeing.

He said, “During pregnancy, the body is bombarded with surges of estrogen and progesterone, vital for sustaining life, but quietly disruptive to a woman’s oral health. FOGSI (The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India) now recommends that oral screening be part of every prenatal plan. Early dental visits during pregnancy are not only safe, but they are also protective. According to the American Dental Association, these pregnancy hormones can exaggerate the gums’ response to even small amounts of plaque, triggering inflammation, swelling, and bleeding.”

Dr Arora shared a guide covering how the health of both mother and baby can be at risk when oral health is neglected during pregnancy. The guide also outlines what expecting mothers should eat for good teeth and gum health:

How pregnancy affects a woman's gums

Gums are affected by the hormones.(Shutterstock)

Up to 70% of pregnant women experience pregnancy gingivitis , where the gums become visibly puffy and red, often without warning.

, where the gums become visibly puffy and red, often without warning. Hormones like progesterone increase blood vessel permeability in gum tissues while also interfering with how your body fights off bacteria. A magnified inflammatory response and increased risk of periodontitis, a severe gum infection that, if left untreated, can lead to bone loss and tooth mobility.

How pregnancy affects the fetus

Inflamed gums release bacterial toxins and inflammatory molecules likecytokines and prostaglandins, which can enter the bloodstream and travel to the uterus.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG), this can potentially trigger premature labour or contribute to low birth weight in newborns. Even before a baby is born, oral health matters.

in newborns. Even before a baby is born, oral health matters.

By the 6th to 7th week of gestation, tooth buds begin forming in the developing fetus. By the end of the first trimester, the foundation for the baby’s enamel and dentin is already being laid.

What should expecting mothers eat?

Leafy greens help to keep maternal and fetal health safe, keeping dental problems away.(Shutterstock)

Nutrients support not just the mother’s oral health but also the baby’s developing teeth, starting as early as the 6th week in the womb.

For strong teeth and bones, include milk, curd, paneer, sesame seeds (til), ragi, and leafy greens like palak and methi.

Fatty fish, eggs, and fortified milk or ghee provide essential vitamin D.

To keep gums healthy, load up on vitamin C-rich foods like amla, guava, oranges, and capsicum.

The dentist concluded, “Taking care of your mouth during pregnancy isn’t just about avoiding cavities. It’s about supporting the very foundation of your baby’s health, right from the gums, to the womb, to the first tooth.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.