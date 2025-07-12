Fitness coach says he ‘lost 25 kilos and kept it off for 17 years’ using 5 weight loss hacks: Eating vegetables to sleep

Weight loss is an uphill climb. But more than that, it is the journey after you have shed the kilos that is even more difficult: keeping the weight that you have shed during your transformation off. To maintain your desired weight after you have lost kilos during your transformation, follow these 5 hacks. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Fitness trainer who helped Anant Ambani lose weight shares 3 important signs your body needs mobility training

How to keep the weight you have lost from coming back

Fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who often shares tips on weight loss, nutrition, and diet, took to Instagram on July 11 to talk about his weight loss journey. The health influencer revealed that in 2008, he lost about 25 kilos, and for the last 17 years, he has maintained his body weight while improving ‘body composition, fitness, and health.’

The fitness coach shared five things that made it possible for him to maintain his weight after losing 25 kg. Let's find out what they are:

1. Strength training

According to Raj, weight/strength training became an absolute game-changer. He revealed that he lost the weight by doing cardio and restricted eating: basically, move more, eat less.

Though he lost weight, once he added strength training to the mix, things started changing. “I began building muscle, my basal metabolic rate went up, and I could eat more food. As a result, I ate more good food: more protein and more vegetables. I started feeling stronger; my body composition, fitness, and health—all of it started improving,” he explained.

2. Walking

Walking is often an underrated exercise form. According to the fitness coach, irrespective of what is going on in his life or what life stage he is in, he makes sure to walk every day.

“On average, I took 10,000 to 15,000 steps daily. Sometimes it was more, sometimes it was less, but the average always applied. It doesn't seem like much, but by walking 10,000 to 15,000 steps every day for a year, I walked about 4 million steps. In 17 years, I walked more than 15 million steps, which is significant,” he revealed.

3. Vegetables

Raj called vegetables the greatest calorie-restriction hack. “Yes, vegetables are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre, and they help improve your health, but they are also filling. Once I built the habit of eating vegetables, I started including a lot of them in pretty much every meal. This ensured I did not overeat as much or as often,” he said.

4. Just eat

“Nothing extreme, just smart eating. That means I didn't go on diets; I focused on the basics. More protein and vegetables, less starch, sugars, and fat. Embracing hunger, being patient, and being mindful—these are the kinds of things I coach. I tried to do this consistently as often as I could, and I can tell you today that it has played a significant role in my progress,” he stressed.

5. Sleep

Lastly, prioritising sleep, according to the coach, helped him in his weight loss journey.

“Life has changed a lot for me over the last two decades, as I'm sure it has for you. But at every stage, I try to prioritise sleep. It is still a work in progress and always will be, but making sure I slept enough made a big difference. When I don't sleep enough, I feel tired and less motivated to exercise, push myself, or even be active. I also find it hard to make smart decisions regarding food,” he explained.

Additionally, sleeping well on most days, about 90 to 95 percent of the time, helped him wake up feeling fresh. “I wake up feeling alert, which enables me to do all the other things I just spoke about,” he added.

Though none of these things are groundbreaking, the simple steps, done over a long period of time, helped Raj keep the weight off.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.