Fitness trainer who helped Anant Ambani lose weight shares 3 important signs your body needs mobility training

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa has worked with many celebrities, including John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane, Shekhar Ravijani and others. Vinod has also trained Nita Ambani and her son Anant Ambani during his drastic weight loss a few years ago, which made the billionaire heir lose 108 kg in just 18 months. Mobility training is the missing piece. Just 10 minutes a day can unlock your body’s true potential.

The trainer often shares insights into his holistic approach to fitness and weight loss on social media. In a recent post, shared on July 5, he talked about the 3 signs your body needs mobility training to unlock flexibility, prevent injury, and move better.

3 signs your body needs mobility training

Sharing the list, Vinod wrote, “Your muscles aren’t tight…they’re warning you. Mobility training is the missing piece. Just 10 minutes a day can unlock your body’s true potential.” Here are the 3 signs Vinod shared:

1. Constant muscle tightness — even after stretching

If your hamstrings or hips always feel tight even after stretching? Then, per the trainer, it is a sign that your body needs to train and be flexible. He suggested starting with movement like:

Frog Stretch

Cat-Cow

Hip Rocking

2. Poor posture or back pain from long sitting

Do you have rounded shoulders or low back pain after sitting too long? Try these poses for mobility:

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Bird Dog Raise

3. Can’t go deep in squats or feel knee pain in basic movements

If your body can't go deep in squats or you feel pressure on your knees while doing exercises like lunges, then your body needs mobility training, Vinod Channa stressed. You should try:

Knee rocking

Hip flexor stretch

Ankle mobility

Lastly, Vinod suggested training smart, not hard, to be the best version of yourself and to add 10 minutes of mobility to your daily workout routine to be more flexible.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.