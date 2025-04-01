Menu Explore
John Abraham shares fitness mantra for impressive physique at 52: 'My body is temple, my only religion is...'

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Apr 01, 2025 12:28 PM IST

John Abraham's fitness secrets are a combination of a disciplined workout routine, a balanced diet, and a healthy lifestyle.

John Abraham believes in making fitness a part of his daily life. He has a well-structured workout plan that he sticks to religiously. In a February 24, 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor spoke about his ‘35-year gym commitment and fitness philosophy’. Also read | Fitness trainer shares simple cardio routine for fat loss that helped him burn body fat at 46 and avoid burnout

Consistency is key to John Abraham's fitness regime. (Instagram/ John Abraham)
Consistency is key to John Abraham's fitness regime. (Instagram/ John Abraham)

‘I genuinely like taking care of myself’

John Abraham incorporates different types of workouts into his routine, including gymming, cardio, and functional training, to avoid plateaus and prevent injuries.

Asked 'how he motivates himself every single day' to stay fit, the actor, who turned 52 in December 17, 2024, said: “I'm practically an agnostic... I'm practically an atheist. I believe my only religion is taking care of yourself. Your body is your temple, you need to look after it. I don't do it for narcissistic reasons... I want to believe I'm always in a transformed state, most of the time. maybe with about 10-20 percent deviation, and I genuinely like taking care of myself. I don't do it for narcissistic reasons... like I need to have a six-pack for this film or for that film. If I have it, great. If I'm fit, great.”

John Abraham hits the gym seven days a week

When the actor was asked if 'there has never been a day when he has not felt like going' to the gym, he said, “I mean Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, if there's another day in the week maybe that day (I don't feel like going to the gym) – but the seven days, I go, I hit the gym... if I've got a migraine issue or low-grade temperature, so I'll work out and I'll do lighter weights, but I will not not go to the gym. I won't be foolish but I will go (for a workout) and get some sense of sanity... There's a special ecosystem of people that really get what I'm doing.”

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
