This morning stretch can make you feel 15 years younger: Yoga coach shares 8 stretching exercises

Morning stretches are a great way to wake up your body, improve mobility, relieve any pain or tension, and increase blood flow. While it is important to do stretches and move frequently throughout the day, prioritising mobility first thing in the morning sets a great example for the day to come. Start your day feeling amazing with this quick stretch routine. (Freepik)

Debbie Moser, a Pilates and yoga teacher who often shares interesting and beneficial routines on Instagram, posted a video featuring 8 stretches that will help you feel 15 years younger if you do them first thing in the morning. She posted the clip on February 3. Let's find out the stretches she mentioned in the morning flow routine.

Morning stretch flow to feel younger

Debbie shared the morning stretch flow with the caption, “Whether it makes you feel 5 years younger, 15 years younger, or simply fantastic—that’s what matters.” Let's find out the routine suggested by the yoga coach.

Start your day feeling amazing with this quick stretch routine:

1. Seated cat-cow (4 reps)

Start in a comfortable seat and do 4 seated cat cows to wake up your spine.

2. Windshield wipers with hands-free option (8 reps, 4 each side)

Mobilise your hips with windshield wipers. Lift your hands off the floor for an extra challenge: 4 reps on each side, 8 in total.

3. Wild thing variation with knees down (4 each side)

Flow straight into a wild thing variation to open your side body, chest, and hips: 4 reps each side.

4. Downward dog pedals with twist (8 reps)

Move into downward dog position and then add a gentle twist to the upper body: 8 reps.

5. Easy twist with arm circles (4 circles each side)

Step forward into a lunge and move into an easy twist. From here, circle your top arm 4 times, then switch sides. Feel free to place the back knee down or use a block underhand for support.

6. Dynamic cow face arms (8 reps, 4 each side)

For shoulder mobility, stand tall for dynamic cow face arms. Alternate sides in a fluid motion for 8 reps total.

7. Wide-legged forward fold (hold as long as you like)

Then, dive into a wide leg forward fold. Stay as long as you like.

8. Goddess pose with a twist (8 reps, 4 each side)

Finish in goddess pose with a twist: 4 reps on each side. And there you go. You're ready to take on the day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition