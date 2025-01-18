Amitabh Bachchan's diet and workout routine for staying fit at 82: Pranayam, yoga stretches, gooseberry juice and more
At 82, Amitabh Bachchan stays fit with disciplined eating and mindful workouts. Here's a glimpse into his diet plan and fitness secrets.
Amitabh Bachchan is a living legend whose popularity surpasses that of his contemporaries. At 82, his unmatched energy and commitment to fitness continue to inspire generations. Despite facing severe health challenges like tuberculosis, his disciplined lifestyle has helped him stand tall and active in the industry. Curious to know the secret behind his fitness? Let's dive into the insights of Amitabh Bachchan's diet plan and workout routine. (Also read: Sonu Sood shares his diet and fitness secrets for toned body at 51: 'I’ve never tasted non-veg and I don’t drink' )
How Amitabh Bachchan stays fit at 82
Earlier, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Amitabh Bachchan's wellness trainer Vrindaa Mehta revealed the actor's unwavering dedication to fitness. She shared, “If Amitabh Bachchan can make time to exercise, normal people can too. The mindset is, when you know something is good for you, you just do it. It's not about comfort, it's not about not having time... If Mr. Bachchan can make time to exercise, regular people can of course, take out time to exercise.”
Talking about his fitness routine, Vrindaa added, "My sessions with Amit ji are more about breath work. We start off with basic breath exercises and move on to pranayams, and basic yoga stretches. Mindset... He's the father of it all."
Wellness trainer Shivohaam, who also works with Amitabh, highlighted the actor's remarkable commitment to fitness. "There are times when we have to tell him, 'Let's not train right now, it's not ideal for you.' The point is, he does take out the time, whether it's morning, afternoon, or evening, or even between meetings because he knows it's important," shared Shivohaam.
Amitabh Bachchan's diet secrets
Amitabh Bachchan's diet revolves around discipline and variety. In one of his blog posts, the veteran actor shared that he begins his day with tulsi leaves, followed by a breakfast featuring items like protein shakes, almonds, porridge, or coconut water. Other favourites include gooseberry juice and dates, providing a power-packed start to his mornings with a mix of healthy nuts and proteins.
When discussing his eating habits, Big B revealed, "In my youth, I would eat, but now I have left eating non-veg dishes, sweet items, rice, and won't speak any further." Skipping desserts and limiting sugar intake have been significant lifestyle changes that help him maintain his fitness and avoid risks like obesity.
