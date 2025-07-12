Overeating derailing your weight loss plans? Dietician suggests 3 hacks to control your cravings

Overeating is a common habit, especially if you are a foodie. Moreover, it’s double trouble if you are also trying to drop some kilos, and even otherwise, eating beyond satiety isn’t great for your health. It often means stuffing your mouth and practically inhaling food down (without chewing properly), even when your stomach already feels full. If you have a habit of always reaching out for more, then it poses a big threat to your weight loss plans. (Shutterstock)

Overeating commonly happens when we are emotionally charged, whether it’s wiping off an entire bucket of ice cream after a heartbreak or dopamine-driven feasting because your client presentation went well. It can also happen in a state of inertia, like when you are distracted by the TV or your phone, watching or scrolling continuously as you keep adding more to your plate without thinking.

Point being, it’s important to actually understand your hunger cues and distinguish whether you are actually physically hungry, or just emotionally triggered to eat and be busy.

Dr Ridhima Khamsera, clinical dietitian, shared with HT Lifestyle the physiological behind-the-scenes of these impulsive and irresistible cravings and how you can trick yourself into eating more mindfully without feeling restricted.

She said, “Overeating is when your brain is operating on autopilot, completely bypassing the sophisticated hunger-fullness system you were born with. The secret to stopping overeating isn't willpower or restriction. It's understanding a fascinating biological quirk that your brain needs 20 minutes to register fullness, but here's what nobody tells you, it also sends micro-signals every 3-4 bites if you're actually paying attention. True mindful eating isn't about perfection; it's about curiosity. Instead of fighting your appetite, become fascinated by it. The result? Natural portion control without a single restrictive thought."

The dietician further shared 3 hacks that can change your overeating habits:

1. 20-second rule

Between each bite, put your fork down for exactly 20 seconds. This isn't about eating slower; it's about giving your vagus nerve, the communication highway between your gut and brain, time to send accurate hunger signals.

Most people eat their next bite within 5 seconds, essentially short-circuiting this ancient system.

Even if your pasta is heavenly and urging you to gorge in one go, follow the 20-second rule to make sure you don't feel overeat later.(Shutterstock)

2. Texture test

Here's something chefs know but rarely share: when food stops tasting as intensely flavorful as the first few bites, you're approaching natural satiety.

That's your cue to pause and check in with your body rather than your eyes.

3. Permission paradox

It is the most counterintuitive part. Give yourself unlimited permission to eat anything you want. Often, with dieting, many have the habit of cutting out a lot of food groups.

When the scarcity mindset disappears, so does the compulsion to overeat. Your brain stops treating every meal like it might be your last.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.