Planning a trip to Singapore? From Biryani to Teh Tarik, here’s the ultimate Indian foodie guide

The best way to experience a city is often through its diverse food scene; whether its quaint restaurants tucked into every corner or the lively kopitiams and cafes that are central to neighbourhood life. Think of the importance of sambal to Singaporean dishes, much like India’s beloved chutneys. India meets Singapore: The surprising cultural and culinary connections you need to explore!(Image by LPO Holidays)

Or the parallels between street food thekas and hawker centres and even in cultural expressions like saris and kebayas, there are so many threads of connection to explore. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Indian-Singaporean chefs and mixologists Yugnes Sulesa and Vijay Mudaliar, shared the key similarities between India and Singapore in terms of cuisine, language, clothing, culture and more.

Vijay said, “India and Singapore share a deep cultural connection, which is evident in everyday life, from the food we eat to the languages we speak. Growing up in Singapore, I was always surrounded by Indian influences, whether it was through Tamil being one of the official languages, celebrations of Indian festivals like Deepavali and Pongal, or the abundance of Indian flavours with inspired dishes like flaky Prattas and crispy and hot curry puffs.”

Singapore Airlines add more flights to and from Indian cities (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

He added, “Similarly Nasi Biryani, popular in Indian-Muslim stalls, closely resembles Hyderabadi biryani with its fragrant basmati rice and spiced meats and thosai in Singapore is nearly identical to South Indian dosa, served with coconut chutney and sambar. Both countries have a rich history of spices, bold flavours, and a deep respect for traditional cooking methods, which naturally reflect in my approach to cocktails at Native.”

According to Yugnes, India and Singapore share a deep cultural and historical bond that extends into everyday life. He shared, “The influence of Indian cuisine is unmistakable—both cultures celebrate bold spices, complex flavours, and food as a communal experience. Language, too, plays a big role. Tamil is an official language in Singapore, and conversations in Indian dialects echo through the streets of Little India. Fashion is another link-walk through Serangoon Road, and you’ll see vibrant sarees, intricately embroidered kurtas, and gold jewellery shops reminiscent of Chennai or Mumbai.”

He revealed, “Teh tarik, Singapore’s frothy pulled tea, is a local take on Indian masala chai, while kaya toast, with its buttery coconut jam, is reminiscent of sweet parathas like sheermal or meetha paratha. Even Fish Head Curry, a Singaporean favourite blending Indian and Chinese influences, closely resembles Kerala’s spicy and tangy fish curry but beyond these surface similarities, both India and Singapore embrace a strong sense of tradition while constantly evolving, which is something I bring into my work at The Elephant Room.”

How does Singapore serve as a "home away from home" for Indian travellers?

Yugnes Sulesa said, “Singapore isn’t just welcoming to Indian travellers, it feels like an extension of home. The scent of freshly ground spices in Tekka Market, the sight of garland vendors stringing jasmine, and the rhythmic sounds of temple bells all create a deep sense of nostalgia but what makes Singapore truly special is how it reinvents tradition.”

Chinatown, Little India, and Kampong Glam are neighborhoods that showcase Singapore's multicultural diversity.(Photo by Adrian Jakob on Unsplash)

He explained, “Here, you’ll find dosa served at a hawker centre next to a Michelin-starred restaurant serving their take on Indian cuisine, or a cocktail infused with curry leaves and turmeric. Great way of knowing the India-Singapore diaspora in the island city is through the Indian origin community in Singapore.Tea and Tiffin is one such culture and food tour that will take you on an an immersive experience where one can taste traditional Indian snacks, visit iconic landmarks, and learn about the rich cultural heritage of the area.”

Vijay Mudaliar revealed, “For many Indian travellers, Singapore offers a comforting sense of familiarity. I often hear from guests and locals that stepping into Little India feels like being transported straight to Chennai or Mumbai, the scent of freshly ground spices, the rhythmic clang of a dosa pan, the citrusy green and subtly spicy notes of Marigold, the sounds of Tamil and Hindi playing from shopfronts and the sight of temple gopurams towering above the streets create an immediate connection to home and builds a sense of familiarity.”

However, beyond that, Indian culture is embedded across Singapore in subtle ways and has evolved with its second-generation settlers. Vijay Mudaliar opined, “The Indian Heritage Centre is a beautiful tribute to this legacy, showcasing the rich history, traditions, and contributions of the Indian community in Singapore. Some of the most popular attractions include the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple in the heart of Little India and The Sri Mariamman Temple in Chinatown, the oldest Hindu temple in Singapore, that further exemplifies the deep historical ties between Singapore and India, offering a blend of spiritual and architectural heritage. There’s something special about being able to travel and still find pieces of home in unexpected places and I think that’s what makes Singapore such a unique yet familiar destination for Indian travellers.”

Vijay’s itinerary for eating through Singapore -

For Coffee – Nylon Coffee

Nestled in Everton Park, Nylon is a must-visit for quality brews. After enjoying your coffee, take a stroll to the nearby heritage shophouses of Blair Road.

For Indian Food – Komala Vilas

Located in the heart of Little India, Komala Vilas is renowned for its authentic South Indian vegetarian dishes, from crispy dosas to fragrant banana leaf meals. Post-meal, immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Tekka Centre, a bustling market offering fresh produce, spices, and traditional Indian snacks.

For Malay Food – Hjh Maimunah

A recipient of the Michelin Bib Gourmand award in 2019 and 2024, Hji Maimunah is celebrated for its traditional Malay dishes. After dining, visit the nearby Geylang Serai Market, a cultural hub where you can find Malay textiles, crafts, and a variety of local delicacies.

For Late-Night Dim Sum – Swee Choon

A beloved spot for supper, Swee Choon offers a wide array of dim sum delights, including their famous liu sha bao, well into the night. After your meal, take a leisurely walk through Jalan Besar, an area known for its trendy cafés and beautifully restored shophouses.

For Hawker Eats – Old Airport Road Hawker Centre

One of Singapore's most iconic hawker centres, Old Airport Road boasts a plethora of must-try stalls, such as Nam Sing's Hokkien mee. Following your feast, consider exploring Joo Chiat, a nearby neighbourhood famed for its colourful Peranakan architecture and charming boutique stores.

For Drinks – Native and Bars in Amoy Street, Nightcap at Baes or Skinny's Bar

Begin your evening at Native, with innovative cocktails crafted from regional ingredients. Continue your night along Amoy Street, which hosts a variety of vibrant bars each offering unique atmospheres. Conclude your night with a relaxed drink at Baes or the laid-back Skinny's Bar.

Yugnes' itinerary for eating through Singapore -

Breakfast – Nasi Lemak at Changi Village

Changi Village Hawker Centre is best known for nasi lemak, with the International Muslim Food Stall drawing the longest queues. Other must-tries include Ho Guan’s satay bee hoon, Amigo and Weng Kee’s Ipoh-style chicken chop hor fun, Million Star’s goreng pisang, Charlie’s Corner for fish and chips with beer, King Grouper’s fresh fish soup, and Changi V. Dessert House’s striking red dessert.

Lunch - Samy’s at Dempsey Hill

For lunch, head to Samy’s at Dempsey Hill, a legendary spot known for its rich, aromatic South Indian flavours. Other gems nearby include Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie for sweet treats, Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar for a stylish meal, and Dover Street Market for unique shopping finds.

Evening Snacks – Putu Piring at Haig Road

For a sweet evening treat, head to Putu Piring at Haig Road, where soft, steaming rice cakes filled with palm sugar hit the spot. Afterward, check out Geylang Serai Market for more local treats and produce.

Dinner – Keng Eng Kee

For dinner, indulge in classic local dishes at Keng Eng Kee, a beloved spot for its black pepper crab and zi char favourites. After dinner, head to Elephant Room for a unique mix of India-inspired cocktails and a chic atmosphere to unwind.