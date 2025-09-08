Dengue, malaria and UTI: Gynaecologist warns pregnant women against 5 such infections during monsoon

The monsoon season may bring relief from the scorching heat, but it also carries an increased risk of infections. During the monsoon, high humidity, water contamination, and mosquito breeding create the perfect environment for diseases to spread and take a toll on health. For pregnant women, this period requires extra care, as their bodies are more susceptible to illness due to changes in immunity and hormones. Even a minor infection can become complicated and impact both the mother and the baby. Gynaecologists often warn pregnant women that common monsoon-related infections like dengue, gastroenteritis, urinary tract infections (UTIs), fungal infections, and listeriosis can pose significant health challenges if left untreated. Pregnant women are at risk of these infections during monsoon! (Adobe Stock)

Health Shots reached out to Dr Anjali Gupta, Consultant Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Laparoscopic Surgery, Motherhood Hospitals, who says some infections can cause serious complications. However, with timely intervention, these infections can be cured and managed effectively. Read on to learn how to reduce the risk of these infections.

Common infections in pregnant women during the monsoon

1. Dengue

Dengue is one of the most commonly reported infections among pregnant women during the monsoon, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. According to the Nagoya Journal of Medical Science, it is the leading cause of fever during pregnancy. Symptoms include high fever, body pain, nausea, rash, and severe headaches. “If untreated, dengue may cause low platelet count, bleeding, or even preterm labour. There is no specific medicine for dengue, but doctor-supervised care, hydration, and adequate rest are essential,” says Dr Gupta.

How to prevent it: Pregnant women should wear full-sleeved clothing, use mosquito repellents, sleep under mosquito nets even during the day, and ensure there is no stagnant water around their homes.

2. Gastroenteritis

This infection usually arises from consuming contaminated food or water. Dr Gupta explains, “Pregnant women who eat at the stalls outside on the road are at greater risk. Symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and dehydration can quickly affect the baby's growth and well-being.” Treatment often includes oral rehydration, a light diet, and safe medications prescribed by the doctor.

How to prevent it: Stick to boiled or filtered water and eat freshly prepared home-cooked meals. It is best to avoid roadside food during the monsoon when the risk of contamination is highest.

3. Urinary tract infections (UTIs)

UTIs are very common in pregnancy due to hormonal changes and pressure on the urinary tract. The American Pregnancy Association notes that women are especially vulnerable between weeks 6 and 24 of pregnancy. Symptoms include burning during urination, frequent urination, and lower abdominal pain. If ignored, urinary tract infections can lead to kidney infection and even preterm labor. Doctors prescribe safe antibiotics suited for pregnant women, and self-medication should be strictly avoided.

There's a constant urge to pee because of UTI.(Shutterstock)

How to prevent it: Drink plenty of water, maintain personal hygiene, avoid harsh soaps or chemical-based feminine products, and never hold urine for too long. During an active infection, intercourse should be avoided until recovery.

4. Fungal infections

Moisture, sweat, and humidity make fungal infections common during the monsoon. Pregnant women may experience vaginal yeast infections or skin fungal infections in the folds of the body. “Symptoms include redness, itching, and rashes, which, if left untreated, cause pain and discomfort. Doctors may recommend antifungal creams or powders for relief,” according to Dr Gupta.

How to prevent it: Keep your skin dry, wear loose cotton clothes, and quickly change out of damp garments. Proper hygiene and dryness are key to avoiding fungal infections.

5. Listeriosis

“Caused by consuming food contaminated with Listeria bacteria, often found in unpasteurized dairy, raw sprouts, or undercooked meat, listeriosis is particularly dangerous in pregnancy,” explains Dr Gupta. Symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and stomach upset may seem mild but can result in severe complications, including miscarriage, stillbirth, or illness in the newborn. Antibiotics are required for treatment once diagnosed.

How to prevent it: Avoid unpasteurized milk, raw sprouts, unhygienic street food, and undercooked meats. Always wash vegetables and fruits thoroughly before eating.