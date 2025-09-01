Gastroenterologist shares 25 foods you should eat to heal after taking antibiotics: Kimchi, garlic, apples and more

Antibiotics are often prescribed by doctors for bacterial infections, including bloodstream infections, skin abscess/impetigo, bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, some middle ear infections, and a few other ailments. Kimchi and apples are some of the foods that can help heal your gut after taking antibiotics.

However, often taking these drugs can affect your gut bacteria, and it takes time to recover. According to a July 2021 study, recovery of the gut microbiota after antibiotics depends on host diet, community context, and environmental reservoirs. But you can always aid it by adding nutritional food items to your diet.

What should you eat to heal after antibiotics?

In a post shared on August 30, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, shared a list of food items that one can consume after taking antibiotics. He says, “It can take several weeks to months to restore your gut environment after a course of antibiotics.” Therefore, it is best to ensure that you're including these foods to jumpstart the process of restoring your gut bacteria:

Foods to take to heal after antibiotics:

chia seeds

flaxseeds

sourdough bread

kefir

unpasteurized sauerkraut

kimchi

plain yoghurt with live cultures

miso paste

Jerusalem artichokes

garlic

onions

leeks

dandelion greens

broccoli

kale

asparagus

green tea

blueberries

apples with skin

cranberries

oats

barley

bran cereal

bananas

walnuts​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

How do these food items help you recover?

According to Dr Salhab, after taking antibiotics, it can take several weeks to months to restore gut health, with most healthy gut bacteria returning to normal levels roughly 2 months after treatment.

He added, “Research shows that eating specific foods can help accelerate this recovery through three key mechanisms: fermented foods directly introduce beneficial bacteria, prebiotic foods feed existing good bacteria, and polyphenol-rich foods create an environment that favours beneficial bacterial growth while inhibiting harmful bacteria.”

The gastroenterologist pointed out that consuming foods rich in fermentable fibre helps restore healthy gut bacteria and is associated with reduced antibiotic resistance, as fibre can be digested by gut bacteria to stimulate their growth and diversity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.