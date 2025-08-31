AIIMS, Harvard, Stanford gastroenterologist explains 4 ways to lower your stomach cancer risk: 'Add garlic to your...'

In an August 30 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, as well as Harvard and Stanford Universities, shared a guide to lowering stomach cancer risk. He recommended four key strategies and explained that the most crucial step is addressing persistent discomfort. Also read | Stomach cancer 101: Watch out for these key symptoms, risk factors and treatment options Incorporating garlic into your meals can be a flavorful way to support overall health.(Pixabay)

Doctor's guide to lowering stomach cancer risk

Dr Sethi's first recommendation was to incorporate cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower into one's diet due to their sulforaphane content. He also suggested adding garlic for its allicin, which exhibits anti-cancer properties.

Dr Sethi also advised limiting processed meats, as they are linked to an elevated risk. Finally, his top tip involved seeking testing for H pylori if experiencing ongoing upper abdominal discomfort or indigestion, as this bacterium is a significant risk factor.

In the video he posted, Dr Sethi said, “I'm a Harvard-trained gastroenterologist and here are four ways to lower your risk of stomach cancer. Tip number four is the most important one.”

4 tips to lower your risk of stomach cancer

“But first, eat cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower. These are rich in sulforaphane, which is a cancer-fighting compound,” he said. Dr Sethi added, “Second, add garlic to your diet. It contains allicin which has also been shown to have anti-cancer properties in pre-clinical studies.”

“Thirdly, limit processed meats like sausages and bacon. They are linked to a higher stomach cancer risk,” Dr Sethi further said. He concluded, “And last, but the most important one, if you're suffering from persistent upper abdominal discomfort or indigestion, get tested for H. pylori as it is a major risk factor for stomach cancer.”

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH is a board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist. He trained at AIIMS (India), earned his MPH from the University of Texas, and completed fellowships in gastroenterology and hepatology at Harvard and advanced endoscopy at Stanford.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.