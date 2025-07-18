Gastroenterologist reveals 3 vegetables he eats as a liver doctor for optimal liver health: 'Might surprise you'

Incorporating certain vegetables into your diet can be beneficial for liver health. Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, raved about broccoli in an Instagram video he shared on July 17. He said it contains compounds that help detoxify the liver. Even beetroots support liver detoxification, he said, and may help reduce liver inflammation. Also read | Gastroenterologist shares 5 powerful food combinations to protect liver health Some veggies are rich in antioxidants and fibre, supporting liver health. (Shutterstock)

In the post titled '3 things I eat as a doctor for liver health', Dr Salhab said, “Three vegetables that I eat as a liver doctor for optimal liver health, and the last one might surprise you.”

According to him, here are some vegetables that are beneficial for liver health:

1. Broccoli

“So the first is broccoli; it supports the liver's detox ability and that is because broccoli contains something called sulforaphane. It increases the enzymes that support liver's detoxification abilities,” he said. If you don't like broccoli, ‘you can probably get the same benefits’ from some of the other cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, kale and Brussels sprouts, Dr Salhab added.

2. Beetroot

“They contain something called betalains, and they are what give beetroot its reddish-purplish colour. Betalains reduce oxidative stress within the liver and allow it to heal,” he said.

3. Artichokes

“The last one – artichokes. We have some good evidence that artichokes are one of the best liver health foods and that is because they have something called cynarine, which is a powerful antioxidant for the liver. So with artichokes, I like to make a spread and put it on some sourdough bread. It is the perfect lunch,” he added.

Do you want to know ways to incorporate these veggies into your diet? Click here to learn about healthy broccoli recipes to boost your health. From salads to desserts, check out 5 healthy beetroot recipes here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.