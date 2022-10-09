Beetroots for anti-ageing: Benefits of including beets in your diet for glowing skin, easy ways to do so

Beetroot contains a lot of natural vitamins, proteins, potassium and antioxidants, all of which are vital for healthy skin and hair. The antioxidants in beetroot also perk up your skin, so its concoction is best for people with oily skin and acne problems and it also has bleaching properties, so if it is a part of lip balms, it gives you the perfect tint as well as moisturizes them.

Low in calories, beetroots are even considered by some to protect from signs of aging such as wrinkles and this superfood aides in hair growth and prevent hair loss as well. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shikha Dwivedi, MSc Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, in-house nutritionist at OZiva, shared, “Beetroot is a versatile root vegetable, high in nitrates, betalain pigments and fiber. It is also a great source of various vitamins and minerals like folate, magnesium, potassium, vitamin B-6, iron, thiamine, riboflavin, glutamine, zinc, copper, and selenium, with established use in blood circulation, menstruation and hepatobiliary disorders. Apart from the overall benefits for our health, beetroot juice/salads are also recommended for their detoxification properties wherein it not only helps flush out the toxins but also helps to purify the blood.”

She added, “It is rich in Iron, antioxidants like Vitamin A and C, potassium and magnesium and fiber, which directly impacts the process of digestion and further influences our skin health. The iron in it when consumed in the form of juice/smoothie helps to revive the damaged cells from within thereby helping to achieve a glowing skin. Beetroot has Betalains which reduces oxidative stress and prevents DNA damage thereby improving the health of each cell. Betalain's free radical scavenging ability and high antioxidant activity helps to improve overall skin health by combating inflammation that might otherwise cause an acne flare-up. It's also said when consumed in combination with carrot and cucumber it reduces acne flare and improves the skin immensely.”

Talking about its anti-ageing benefits, she said, “Beetroot contains considerable amounts of polyphenols and phenolic compounds, Vitamin A and Vitamin C. These contribute to the anti-aging properties like reducing wrinkles and fine lines, reducing the flare-up of acne, and improvement in the overall skin texture and reducing skin dullness. Vitamin C in beetroot can also help in melanin formation which is responsible for treating hyperpigmentation. Studies also claim apart from the aesthetic benefits of beetroot it can reduce and prevent the risk of skin cancer, the presence of Vitamin A in it helps to tighten facial tissues and helps to regulate blood flow properly by maintaining skin elasticity.”

Divij Bajaj, CEO of Power Gummies, revealed, “Beta vulgaris is a convoluted medical name for beetroot, a vitamin and mineral-rich vegetable. Beetroot is a necessary component of any diet programme for losing weight, but skincare fans have also begun to appreciate this vegetable recently.”

According to her, the 6 skin benefits of including beets in your diet are:

1. Combats pigmentation - The melanin-producing process is aided by beetroot, which also lessens hyperpigmentation.

2. Provides a luminous and rosy complexion – Beet is a great source of protein, iron, and phosphorus that gives your skin a pinkish hue and is both safer and simpler to utilise.

3. Fights breakouts and acne - As it eliminates the extra oil that has become trapped in the pores, beetroot is a natural component that can help manage acne outbreaks.

4. Aids in anti-ageing - Foods high in fibre contain the amino acids betaine and vitamin C, which have therapeutic benefits on skin cells, slow down the ageing process, and reduce wrinkles.

5. Decreases tan - The light and pale tanning brought on by UV rays can be reduced with the aid of beetroot.

6. Cuts down on dark circles - Potassium and vitamin C found in beets help to replace damaged skin cells. It encourages healthy blood flow and aids in the removal of under-eye circles brought on by stress, dehydration and lack of sleep.

Nidhi Agrawal, Nutritionist at Good Nutrition, highlighted, “Beetroot is a root vegetable used as both a culinary vegetable and as a dietary supplement. The rich purple pigment in beetroot is one of the most nutritious components. Beet contains vitamin C and amino acid betaine. Beetroot can also provide the body with vitamin A and other antioxidants that are essential for skin health. Since beetroot is also rich in nitrates, it helps improve blood flow to the skin as well. The antioxidant in beetroot helps fight free radical damage. Therefore, Beet juice helps eliminate signs of ageing and wrinkles.”

She insisted that consuming beetroot on a regular basis will help:

1. Prevent early signs of ageing and wrinkles

2. Prevent acne

3. Brighten dark lips

4. Fight skin pigmentation

5. Prevent tanning

6. Reduce dark circles

The health expert suggested some simple ways to add beets to your diet:

1. Grate them raw over salads

2. Make fresh vegetable juice along with other veggies like carrot, cucumber, tomato etc.

3. Have in the form of traditional beetroot kanji

4. Marinate them with lemon juice and herbs etc.

5. Can be steamed too.

Inclusion of beetroot in your diet on a regular basis will help your skin glow and shine.